MI Vs CSK Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Indian El Clasico Thriller As Two Five-Time Champions Collide

MI Vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2026: Follow play-by-play updates for the Indian Premier League 2026 match 33 between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings on Thursday, April 23 at Wankhdede Stadium

D
Deepak Joshi
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MI Vs CSK Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026
Mumbai Indians' players celebrates after winning the match the Indian Premier League cricket match against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. AP Photo
Mumbai Indians face Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium in what is popularly called the “Indian El Clasico.” The match is crucial for both teams, with MI placed slightly higher in the standings and CSK just behind, making this a key fixture in the playoff race. The Wankhede pitch is expected to be batting-friendly, with average first-innings scores around 200+ and chasing sides having an advantage due to dew. MI hold a slight historical edge in head-to-head encounters (21-18), while both teams are led by new captains Hardik Pandya and Ruturaj Gaikwad, adding further intrigue to this high-stakes clash
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MI Vs CSK Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Welcome

Hello and a warm welcome to everyone joining us for the Mumbai Indians Vs Chennai Super Kings live coverage from the iconic Wankhdede Stadium. This is the start of our blog, so stay tuned for the real-time updates, scores and more.

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