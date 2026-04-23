MI Vs CSK Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Indian El Clasico Thriller As Two Five-Time Champions Collide

Mumbai Indians' players celebrates after winning the match the Indian Premier League cricket match against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. AP Photo

Mumbai Indians face Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium in what is popularly called the “Indian El Clasico.” The match is crucial for both teams, with MI placed slightly higher in the standings and CSK just behind, making this a key fixture in the playoff race. The Wankhede pitch is expected to be batting-friendly, with average first-innings scores around 200+ and chasing sides having an advantage due to dew. MI hold a slight historical edge in head-to-head encounters (21-18), while both teams are led by new captains Hardik Pandya and Ruturaj Gaikwad, adding further intrigue to this high-stakes clash

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