MI Vs CSK Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win The Indian Premier League's First 'El Clasico' Today?

Summary of this article
MI welcome CSK in IPL 2026 match number 33
Both the teams are in the bottom half of the table
Get the match prediction and predicted XIs right here
The El Clasico of the Indian Premier League returns to the Wankhede Stadium today as the Mumbai Indians host a struggling Chennai Super Kings in match number 33 of IPL 2026.
This encounter feels like a battle of the fallen giants with both the 5-time champions languishing in the bottom half of the table after winning just twice in their first 6 games.
The build-up of this encounter has been all about the potential return of two legends - MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma.
Dhoni, recovering from a calf strain, has been seen training intensely and could be making his first appearance this season. Meanwhile, MI are sweating on Rohit's fitness after he missed the last two games with a hamstring injury.
Mumbai enters with fresh momentum following a massive 99-run win over Gujarat Titans, powered by Tilak Varma’s century. In contrast, CSK is reeling from a narrow loss to the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the season-ending injury to young star Ayush Mhatre.
MI Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Match Prediction
Based on current form and team balance, the Mumbai Indians head into this clash as overwhelming favorites with 62% chances of winning, while the Chennai Super Kings stand at 38%.
MI Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Predicted XIs
MI: Quinton de Kock (WK), Danish Malewar, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (C), Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Ashwani Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Allah Mohammad
CSK: Sanju Samson (WK), Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Urvil Patel, Matt Short, Sarfaraz Khan, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dubey, Jamie Overton, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary, Noor Ahmad
What time does the match start?
The match begins at 7:30 PM IST on Thursday, April 23, 2026, at the Wankhede Stadium.
Will Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni play?
Both are uncertain. Rohit Sharma is recovering from a hamstring injury but practiced in the nets yesterday, while MS Dhoni is managing a calf strain and may feature as an Impact Player.
Where do the teams stand in the points table?
Both teams are currently struggling in the bottom half of the table, with Mumbai Indians at 7th and Chennai Super Kings at 8th, each having 4 points.
What is the head-to-head record?
In 39 total IPL meetings, Mumbai Indians lead with 21 wins compared to Chennai Super Kings' 18 wins.