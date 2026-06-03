ISL 2026-27 Tentative Calendar: Indian Super League Set For Full Seven-Month Season From September To April

O
Outlook Sports Desk
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Indian football’s top competitions, including the ISL, IFL, IWL and Federation Cup, have been scheduled across a packed calendar running from July 2026 to May 2027 as per AIFF’s tentative calendar

AIFF 2026-27 tentative calendar Indian Super League season update
File photo of the Indian Super League and All India Football Federation logos. Photo: File
Summary of this article

  • The Indian Super League (ISL) is set to run from September 1 to April 11 as per AIFF’s tentative calendar

  • It marks a return to a full seven-month season after a truncated edition this year

  • See the tentative dates for the other tournaments

The Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 season is set to run from September 1 to April 11, according to the All India Football Federation's (AIFF) tentative calendar. This marks a return to a full seven-month campaign after a truncated 2025-26 season.

Alongside the ISL calendar, the AIFF revealed the schedules for the other domestic competitions.

The Indian Football League (IFL), the second tier of men’s football, will be held from October 9 to March 14. The I-League 2 will take place between February 1 and April 11, and the I-League 3 will run from August 15 to November 7.

The Indian Women’s League (IWL) is scheduled from September 3 to January 24, while Indian Women’s League 2 (IWL 2) will run from July 9 to August 22.

The AIFF’s tentative calendar, which remains subject to approval by the AIFF Executive Committee, also revealed the dates of the following tournaments:

  • Federation Cup: April 20 to May 10

  • Durand Cup: July 11 to August 20

  • Santosh Trophy: November 19 to January 17

The calendar also revealed the dates for age-group national championships, youth leagues, futsal championships, and beach soccer tournaments.

ISL 2025-26 Review

The truncated ISL 2025-26 season was conducted in a single-leg round-robin format. All 14 teams faced each other once in a total of 91 matches, with every club featuring in 13 league games.

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Players of East Bengal and Inter Kashi vie for the ball during the Indian Super League 2026 football match between East Bengal vs Inter Kashi, in Kolkata. - PTI
East Bengal players celebrate with the trophy after their team's victory in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026 football match against Inter Kashi, in Kolkata. - | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
East Bengal supporters celebrate after their team’s victory in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026 football match against Inter Kashi, in Kolkata. - | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
File photo of the AIFF and Indian Super League logos. - File

East Bengal were crowned ISL champions for the first time in the competition's history, finishing above arch-rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant in a final-day thriller.

Q

When will the ISL 2026-27 season start?

A

The Indian Super League 2026‑27 season tentatively begins on September 1, 2026, and will run until April 11, 2027.

Q

How long will the ISL 2026-27 season last?

A

It will be a full seven‑month campaign, returning to the traditional format after the truncated 2025‑26 edition.

Q

What is the tentative schedule for the Indian Women’s League 2026-27?

A

The Indian Women’s League 2026-27 will run from September 3, 2026, to January 24, 2027, with IWL 2 scheduled earlier from July 9 to August 22.

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