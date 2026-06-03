ISL 2026-27 Tentative Calendar: Indian Super League Set For Full Seven-Month Season From September To April

The Indian Super League (ISL) is set to run from September 1 to April 11 as per AIFF’s tentative calendar
It marks a return to a full seven-month season after a truncated edition this year
See the tentative dates for the other tournaments
The Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 season is set to run from September 1 to April 11, according to the All India Football Federation's (AIFF) tentative calendar. This marks a return to a full seven-month campaign after a truncated 2025-26 season.
Alongside the ISL calendar, the AIFF revealed the schedules for the other domestic competitions.
The Indian Football League (IFL), the second tier of men’s football, will be held from October 9 to March 14. The I-League 2 will take place between February 1 and April 11, and the I-League 3 will run from August 15 to November 7.
The Indian Women’s League (IWL) is scheduled from September 3 to January 24, while Indian Women’s League 2 (IWL 2) will run from July 9 to August 22.
The AIFF’s tentative calendar, which remains subject to approval by the AIFF Executive Committee, also revealed the dates of the following tournaments:
Federation Cup: April 20 to May 10
Durand Cup: July 11 to August 20
Santosh Trophy: November 19 to January 17
The calendar also revealed the dates for age-group national championships, youth leagues, futsal championships, and beach soccer tournaments.
ISL 2025-26 Review
The truncated ISL 2025-26 season was conducted in a single-leg round-robin format. All 14 teams faced each other once in a total of 91 matches, with every club featuring in 13 league games.
East Bengal were crowned ISL champions for the first time in the competition's history, finishing above arch-rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant in a final-day thriller.
When will the ISL 2026-27 season start?
The Indian Super League 2026‑27 season tentatively begins on September 1, 2026, and will run until April 11, 2027.
How long will the ISL 2026-27 season last?
It will be a full seven‑month campaign, returning to the traditional format after the truncated 2025‑26 edition.
What is the tentative schedule for the Indian Women’s League 2026-27?
The Indian Women’s League 2026-27 will run from September 3, 2026, to January 24, 2027, with IWL 2 scheduled earlier from July 9 to August 22.