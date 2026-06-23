A Saga Of Identity Crisis: What's Happening in Indian Football While The World Is Busy With FIFA World Cup?

Indian football face a crisis of identity, with administrative controversies and a dismal FIFA ranking overshadowing any real progress
While a new club-led ISL model offer a sliver of stability, systemic issues and the lack of a clear development roadmap remain
As the world enjoys the World Cup, the sport at home is caught between superficial rebranding and the urgent need for structural reform
While the global football community is currently enthralled by the spectacle of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Indian football finds itself mired in a period of profound institutional instability and existential uncertainty. The domestic landscape is characterized by a complete lack of a clear, performance-driven roadmap, leaving the sport’s administration in a state of self-inflicted chaos as the national team continues to struggle on the international stage.
Can Name Change Lead To Fate Change?
Rather than focusing on long-term structural reforms or grassroots development to climb back up the FIFA rankings, the All-India Football Federation (AIFF) has preoccupied itself with controversial branding exercises—most notably the proposal to rename the governing body to the "Football Federation of Bharat."
This shift, met with widespread public and professional skepticism, highlights a growing disconnect between the federation’s priorities and the urgent needs of the players. Critics have lambasted the move as a superficial branding exercise that ignores the crumbling reality of the sport’s domestic structure.
The frustration surrounding Indian football is palpable, rooted in years of administrative stagnation, perceived mismanagement, and the stark contrast between the sport’s global growth and its domestic decline.
For fans, it is a cycle of broken promises; they are tired of "vision documents" that never translate into pitch-side success. The lack of accountability, poor infrastructure, and a grassroots system that fails to churn out consistent talent have left supporters feeling disillusioned. For many observers and stakeholders, there remains no ray of hope under the current presidency of Kalyan Chaubey, whose tenure has been marred by persistent governance controversies and a perceived lack of a cohesive, football-first vision.
Bajaj The Messiah?
In this climate, voices like Ranjit Bajaj have become central to the discourse. A vocal critic of the current establishment, Bajaj frequently uses podcasts and social media to expose what he terms "systemic failures." His critiques are sharp and unfiltered, often targeting the federation’s lack of vision, their questionable handling of youth development, and a preoccupation with elite-level politics over grassroots growth.
Bajaj argues that Indian football is obsessed with senior-team results while ignoring the "talent pipeline" that should be feeding those teams. He famously challenges the status quo by calling for a complete overhaul of how the country approaches sports development, often citing the success of his own Minerva Academy as a blueprint for what a professional, merit-based system should look like.
Because of his history of challenging the AIFF and his track record of producing professional players, a growing segment of the fan base has begun to view Bajaj as the only one willing to "call a spade a spade." Frustrated social media threads and forums are increasingly flooded with calls for the federation to be handed over to individuals who understand the technical side of the game.
Fans argue that if the current administration continues to drift, they should step aside for those who have demonstrated tangible success on the ground, viewing Bajaj as the radical, albeit controversial, alternative needed to pull Indian football out of its downward spiral.
"Why Didn't We Qualify For The Asian Cup?"
Amidst the ongoing administrative turmoil, senior figures like captain Gurpreet Singh Sandhu are increasingly engaging with the public discourse surrounding India's prolonged absence from the global stage.
Reacting to the heated discussions among disillusioned fans regarding why India remains absent from the FIFA World Cup 2026, Sandhu was proactive in addressing the criticism. He took to his Instagram story to welcome the scrutiny, noting, "Absolutely loving the conversation so many people are having about why we are not at the World Cup. People asking questions and accountability is necessary."
Sandhu’s response moved beyond simple acknowledgement, as he offered a candid assessment of the realities of Asian football. He emphasized that the focus on the World Cup often skips the essential prerequisites, stating, "As a player I can tell you, we are not at the World Cup because we are not at the Asian Cup. To reach the World Cup, we have to be regulars at the Asian Cup and then be regulars at the knockout stages of the same."
By reframing the conversation, he highlighted that international success is a long-term development project rather than a stroke of luck. He concluded with a pointed challenge to the stakeholders, asserting that reaching the sport’s biggest event is a gradual endeavor: "It is a process of steps. The real question here is why didn't we qualify for the Asian Cup?"
Next Season And A Potentially Disastrous FIFA Ranking
The Blue Tigers, currently ranked 138th, are teetering on the edge of disaster; a further dip in the FIFA rankings could force them into a high-risk, two-legged knockout playoff for the 2030 World Cup qualifiers—a potential embarrassment that would effectively end the campaign before it truly begins.
Amid this bleak outlook, the Indian Super League (ISL) has finally secured a path forward. After protracted negotiations, the AIFF has agreed "in principle" to a two-year, club-led model for the league. Starting September 4, 2026, the ISL will operate under this interim structure, with clubs taking charge of commercial rights while the AIFF retains its regulatory role.
While this provides some temporary stability for the 14 participating clubs, it does little to address the long-term structural questions plaguing the nation's football development. As India watches the World Cup from the sidelines, the sport at home remains locked in a battle between administrative rebranding and the urgent need for a cohesive, performance-driven roadmap