India Women Vs England Women LIVE Streaming, 3rd T20I: IND-W To Bat First In Taunton - Check Playing XIs

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England Women Vs India Women LIVE Streaming, 3rd T20I: Check out the preview, streaming details and squads as ENG-W take on IND-W in the 3rd T20I

IND-W vs ENG-W: 1st T20I match Jemimah Rodrigues
India's Jemimah Rodrigues batting during the first Vitality IT20 cricket match between England and India in Chelmsford, England. | Photo: Ben Whitley/PA via AP
Summary of this article

  • ENG-W, IND-W come into the third and final T20I at 1-1

  • India won the 1st T20I but England came roaring back to level series in the 2nd T20I

  • Third T20I will be played in Taunton

England Women will eye series victory when they take on Harmanpreet Kaur-led India women in the third and final T20I match with both teams looking to take most of the experience and know-how for the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

The visitors won the first match of the series by 38 runs in Chemlsford thanks to half-centuries by Yastika Bhatia and Jemimah Rodrigues, before Freya Kemp’s all-round showing helped the hosts level the series with a 26-run victory in Bristol.

India and England will be looking to end the series on a high before both teams look ahead of the T20 World Cup starting June 12.

England Women vs India Women, 3rd T20I: Toss

England Women have won the toss and have opted to field.

England Women vs India Women, 3rd T20I: Playing XIs

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Nandni Sharma

England Women (Playing XI): Sophia Dunkley, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Amy Jones(w), Alice Capsey, Heather Knight, Freya Kemp, Danielle Gibson, Charlotte Dean(c), Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell

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England Women vs India Women, 3rd T20I: Live Streaming Info

Where and what time will the ENG-W vs IND-W 3rd T20I match be played?

The ENG-W vs IND-W 3rd T20I will be played at The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton. The match will start at 11pm IST.

Where to watch the WI-W vs AUS-W 1st T20I match?

The T20 International match between England and India will be available to stream on SonyLIV. The match can also be viewed live on Sony Sports 1, and on Sony Sports 3and 4 in regional languages.

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