IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals Team Manager Fined 1 Lakh For Using Mobile Phone In Dugout

Rajasthan Royals manager Ravinder Singh Bhinder has been fined INR 1 lakh by the BCCI’s Anti‑Corruption Unit for using his mobile phone in the dugout during the IPL 2026 clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
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Indian Premier League 2026 Rajasthan Royals Ravinder Singh Bhinder fined for mobile phone use
Rajasthan Royals' home stadium in Guwahati under covers. | Photo: X/IPL
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Ravinder Singh Bhinder, Rajasthan Royals team manager, was fined INR 1 lakh by the BCCI ACU

  • Bhinder was spotted using his mobile phone in the dugout during the IPL 2026 match against RCB on April 10

  • Bhinder admitted the breach, explaining it was inadvertent and linked to a previous medical emergency

Rajasthan Royals (RR) team manager Ravinder Singh Bhinder has been fined INR 1 lakh by the BCCI’s Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) for using his mobile phone in the team dugout during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on April 10 in Guwahati.

The fine was imposed for a breach of Article 4.1.1 of the BCCI IPL PMOA (Players and Match Officials Area) Protocols, which states that “the team manager may use a phone in the dressing room but NOT in the dugout.”

Bhinder, popularly known as Romi, was seen using his phone in the dugout during the RR vs RCB match at the ACA Stadium. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was seated behind him. According to ESPNcricinfo, Bhinder is the local guardian for the RR batter during the IPL.

Bhinder reportedly admitted the breach but said it was inadvertent. Earlier, a source told The New Indian Express that the team manager carried the mobile phone in the dugout due to an earlier medical emergency that saw both of his lungs collapse.

The ACU accepted Bhinder’s explanation that his Type 2 lung failure led to a delay in responding to the charges. However, a monetary fine was issued, and he has “been warned to exercise greater care in the future and to adhere strictly to the established guidelines”.

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Rajasthan Royals are currently in third place in the IPL 2026 standings with eight points despite their five-wicket loss to RCB. The Royals will face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their next match on April 19.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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