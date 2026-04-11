RR Vs RCB: Who Won Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 16 – Check Result

Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, right and Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal toss during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati, India. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath

Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, right and Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal toss during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati, India. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath