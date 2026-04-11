RR Vs RCB: Who Won Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 16 – Check Result

RR continued their unbeaten IPL 2026 run with a dominant six-wicket chase of 202, powered by explosive knocks from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Dhruv Jurel

P
PTI
Updated on:
Published at:
IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, right and Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal toss during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati, India. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Rajasthan Royals chased down 202 to seal a comfortable six-wicket win over RCB in a high-scoring contest

  • Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (78 off 26) and Dhruv Jurel (81*) powered the chase with a game-changing partnership

  • Rajat Patidar’s 63 helped RCB post 201/8, but their bowling struggled to defend the total

Blistering fifties by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Dhruv Jurel powered Rajasthan Royals to a six-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their IPL match in Guwahati on Friday.

Sent in to bat, RCB rode on a fighting half-century by skipper Rajat Patidar (63) to post 201 for 8.

Virat Kohli (32), Romario Shepherd (22) and Venkatesh Iyer (29) also chipped in with useful contributions.

In reply, Sooryavanshi (78 off 26 balls) and Dhruv Jurel (81 not out off 43 balls) shared a 37-ball 108-run partnership for the second wicket to set the platform. Krunal Pandya (2/30) tried to bring them back with back-to-back wickets.

But Jurel, in the company of Ravindra Jadeja (24), completed the task with another 68-run stand, with two overs to spare.

For RR, Jofra Archer (2/33), Ravi Bishnoi (2/32) and Brijesh Sharma (2/37) took two wickets.

Brief scores:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 201 for 8 in 20 overs (Rajat Patidar 63; Jofra Archer 2/33, Ravi Bishnoi 2/32, Brijesh Sharma 2/37).

Rajasthan Royals: 202 for 4 in 18 overs (Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 78, Dhruv Jurel 80 not out; Krunal Pandya 2/30, Josh Hazlewood 2/44).

Related Content
Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Guwahati. - AP/Anupam Nath
RR Vs RCB: Who Won The POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 16
IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals are up against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. - Anupam Nath/AP
RR Vs RCB Highlights, IPL 2026: Jurel-Sooryavanshi Steer Royals To Victory | Rajasthan 202/4 (18), Bengaluru 201/8
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli about to field a ball during the Indian Premier League match against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati. - AP/Anupam Nath
RR Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli Cuts Short Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Blinder With Smart Catch - Watch
Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, left and Rajasthan Royals' Dhruv Jurel toss during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati, India, Friday, April 10, 2026. - AP Photo/Anupam Nath
RR Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi–Dhruv Jurel Show Steals The Night As Rajasthan Win Big
Related Content

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL Dispatch: Vaibhav Reiterates 'Ball, Not Bowler' Philosophy; Thushara Reportedly Says Sorry

  2. IPL 2026: How Soon Can All-Win Rajasthan Royals Qualify For Playoffs?

  3. RR Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi–Dhruv Jurel Show Steals The Night As Rajasthan Win Big

  4. Wanindu Hasaranga Replacement: LSG Sign All-Rounder George Linde As Injured Sri Lankan Ruled Out Of IPL 2026

  5. PBKS Vs SRH Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today’s IPL Match

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Aishi Das: A New Zealand Teen Carrying Forward Her Father's Tennis Dream From Punjab

  2. Monte-Carlo Masters 2026: Daniil Medvedev Destroys Racket After Double Bagel Loss To Matteo Berrettini – Watch

  3. Billie Jean King Cup 2026: Vishal Uppal Urges ‘More Heart’ After India’s 1-2 Defeat To Thailand

  4. India Vs Thailand, Billie Jean King Cup: Unforced Errors Haunt Vaishnavi; Rain Halts Sahaja's Match

  5. India At Billie Jean King Cup 2026: Asia-Oceania Group I Preview, Teams, Format - All You Need To Know

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Ayush Shetty Vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn Live Streaming, Badminton Asia Championships: When, Where To Watch Semi-Final

  4. Ayush Shetty Vs Jordan Christie, Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Indian Shuttler Slays World No. 4 To Enter Semis

  5. Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Ayush Shetty Reaches Quarters; Sindhu And Prannoy Knocked Out

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 10, 2026

  2. Assembly Elections 2026: UDF Exuberant, LDF Cautiously Confident After Polling

  3. Telangana declared free of Maoist armed formations after 42 cadres surrender: DGP

  4. Uttam Nagar Violence: JJB Denies Bail to Accused Minors, Says ‘Release Could Disturb Public Peace’

  5. Nitish Kumar Takes Oath as Rajya Sabha MP: End Of An Era

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. No Ceasefire in Lebanon As Cross-Border Attacks Persist

  2. India ‘Deeply Concerned’ Over Civilian Casualties In Lebanon Amid Escalating Violence

  3. North Korea Tests New Electromagnetic And Blackout Bombs

  4. Vance Warns Iran Not To ‘Play’ US As He Departs For Truce Talks

  5. Former Iran Foreign Minister Kamal Kharazi Dies After Airstrike Injuries: Report

Latest Stories

  1. US Israel Iran War: Starmer, Trump Discuss ‘Practical Plan’ To Reopen Strait Of Hormuz

  2. Melania Trump Rejects Epstein Link, Calls Allegations ‘Baseless Smears’

  3. Putin Announces Ceasefire For Orthodox Easter, Zelenskyy Agrees

  4. Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 22: Ranveer Singh's Film Remains Steady, Crosses Rs 1665 Crore Mark Worldwide

  5. Vijay's Jana Nayagan Leaked Online Before Tamil Nadu Polls; Fans and Industry React Angrily

  6. Assembly Elections 2026: Voting Ends In Assam At 84.42% Turnout, Kerala Sees 77.4% Turnout Till 5 PM

  7. IMF Warns Iran War Will Have Lasting Economic Scars, Even With A Potential Ceasefire

  8. Slogans for Nishant Kumar in Nitish Kumar’s Presence Trigger Fresh CM Debate in Bihar