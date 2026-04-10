RR Vs RCB Toss Update, IPL 2026: Royals Opt To Bowl First After Rain Delay In Guwahati - Check Playing XIs

View of the ground covered due to rain as a screen displays 'Toss delayed due to rain' during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians, in Guwahati. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

View of the ground covered due to rain as a screen displays 'Toss delayed due to rain' during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians, in Guwahati. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra