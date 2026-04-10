RR Vs RCB Toss Update, IPL 2026: Royals Opt To Bowl First After Rain Delay In Guwahati - Check Playing XIs

Summary of this article
Toss in IPL 2026 match 16 delayed due to rain in Guwahati
Rajasthan Royals on top of table with three consecutive wins
Royal Challengers Bengaluru third, can overtake Royals with win tonight
Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Riyan Parag won the toss and elected to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in match 16 of Indian Premier League 2026 in Guwahati on Friday (April 10). The toss was delayed due to rain, and even as it was being conducted, rain drops began descending again.
The big news is that Josh Hazlewood will finally play his first game for RCB in IPL 2026, coming in place of Jacob Duffy. For RR, Brijesh Sharma replaced Tushar Deshpande.
RR Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Playing XIs
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Brijesh Sharma
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abhinandan Singh, Josh Hazlewood
The updated toss timing was earlier announced at 8pm IST, with the first ball to be bowled at 8:15pm. No overs have been lost as yet.
It began drizzling at the Barsapara Stadium, around 20 minutes before toss time. The downpour got steadier soon and the entire square was quickly covered to minimise seepage.
The previous match at this venue, between RR and Mumbai Indians was also hit by rain and truncated to an 11-over contest. Play did eventually get underway and the Royals registered a comfortable 27-run win, riding a whirlwind 80-run opening partnership between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.
Both teams have all-win records so far, and RCB are playing their first away match of the season after two comprehensive wins at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Every game featuring either of these teams puts Virat Kohli and Sooryavanshi, respectively in the spotlight and besides the obvious age differential, the duo could have contrasting roles to play at the top of the order for Bengaluru and RR.
Where to watch RR vs RCB, IPL 2026 match?
The RR vs RCB, IPL 2026 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India and live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.
Which team is on top of IPL 2026 points table currently?
Rajasthan Royals are currently on top of the IPL 2026 standings with six points from three games.
What are the squads of RR and RCB for match 16 of IPL 2026?
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Shubham Dubey, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Brijesh Sharma, Ravi Singh, Adam Milne, Dasun Shanaka, Kuldeep Sen, Sushant Mishra, Kwena Maphaka, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Vignesh Puthur, Aman Rao Perala
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abhinandan Singh, Jacob Duffy, Suyash Sharma, Jacob Bethell, Rasikh Salam Dar, Kanishk Chouhan, Venkatesh Iyer, Josh Hazlewood, Mangesh Yadav, Swapnil Singh, Jordan Cox, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Satvik Deswal