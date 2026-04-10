RR Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli Cuts Short Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Blinder With Smart Catch - Watch

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli about to field a ball during the Indian Premier League match against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati. Photo: AP/Anupam Nath

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli about to field a ball during the Indian Premier League match against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati. Photo: AP/Anupam Nath