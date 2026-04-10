RR Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli Cuts Short Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Blinder With Smart Catch - Watch

Summary of this article
Royal Challengers Bengaluru posted 201-run total
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hit 15-ball fifty for Rajasthan Royals in response
Virat Kohli caught him off Krunal Pandya for 26-ball 78
It took a smart catch from Virat Kohli to cut short yet another Vaibhav Sooryavanshi exhibition on Friday (April 10, 2026). Rajasthan Royals' heartthrob opener was batting at 78 and looking good for a second Indian Premier League (IPL) hundred when Kohli gave Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) some respite in Guwahati.
Sooryavanshi is delivering the thrills and fireworks with incredible consistency. With his 10th consecutive 30-plus score in competitive cricket (including Under-19 World Cup), the southpaw continues to make jaws drop and take breaths away with his delightful stroke-making.
On Friday, the 15-year-old smashed a 15-ball fifty and got to 78 off just 25 balls, cracking eight fours and seven sixes along the way. Chris Gayle holds the record for the fastest IPL hundred (30 balls) and it seemed like Sooryavanshi was going for it as he tried to bludgeon Krunal Pandya over cow corner. But the teenager only managed to flat-bat it to wide long on, with the ball going off the inside half of his bat.
Kohli was alert to the scenario and moved quickly to his left, lunging low before catching the ball close to the ground. A big section of the crowd was disappointed, having been denied more of Sooryavanshi. But the RCB faithful rejoiced as their team clawed its way back into the contest, defending a 202-run target. You can watch the video of the catch below:
Earlier, Rajat Patidar delivered a masterclass in calculated counter-offensive even as wickets fell regularly at the other end, guiding RCB to 201 for 8. Patidar hit four sixes and as many boundaries in his 40-ball-63 which was largely responsible for RCB reaching a challenging score after being down and out at 94 for 6 at one stage.
RR Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Playing XIs
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Brijesh Sharma
RR Impact Subs: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ravi Singh, Shubham Dubey, Tushar Deshpande
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abhinandan Singh, Josh Hazlewood
RCB Impact Subs: Suyash Sharma, Jacob Bethell, Rasikh Salam Dar, Kanishk Chouhan, Venkatesh Iyer
How many balls did it take for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to reach fifty in RR vs RCB match?
It took Vaibhav Sooryavanshi just 15 balls to reach fifty in RR vs RCB match.
Who holds the record for the fastest IPL hundred?
Chris Gayle holds the record for the fastest IPL hundred (30 balls).
How many runs did RCB score against RR in match 16 of IPL 2026?
RCB scored 201 runs against RR in match 16 of IPL 2026.