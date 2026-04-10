RR Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli Cuts Short Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Blinder With Smart Catch - Watch

Virat Kohli crouched low before catching the ball close to the ground, helping send back Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for a dazzling 26-ball 78 in match 16 of Indian Premier League 2026

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RR Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli Cuts Short Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Blinder With Smart Catch - Watch
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli about to field a ball during the Indian Premier League match against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati. Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Royal Challengers Bengaluru posted 201-run total

  • Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hit 15-ball fifty for Rajasthan Royals in response

  • Virat Kohli caught him off Krunal Pandya for 26-ball 78

It took a smart catch from Virat Kohli to cut short yet another Vaibhav Sooryavanshi exhibition on Friday (April 10, 2026). Rajasthan Royals' heartthrob opener was batting at 78 and looking good for a second Indian Premier League (IPL) hundred when Kohli gave Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) some respite in Guwahati.

Sooryavanshi is delivering the thrills and fireworks with incredible consistency. With his 10th consecutive 30-plus score in competitive cricket (including Under-19 World Cup), the southpaw continues to make jaws drop and take breaths away with his delightful stroke-making.

ALSO READ: RR Vs RCB Live Score

On Friday, the 15-year-old smashed a 15-ball fifty and got to 78 off just 25 balls, cracking eight fours and seven sixes along the way. Chris Gayle holds the record for the fastest IPL hundred (30 balls) and it seemed like Sooryavanshi was going for it as he tried to bludgeon Krunal Pandya over cow corner. But the teenager only managed to flat-bat it to wide long on, with the ball going off the inside half of his bat.

Kohli was alert to the scenario and moved quickly to his left, lunging low before catching the ball close to the ground. A big section of the crowd was disappointed, having been denied more of Sooryavanshi. But the RCB faithful rejoiced as their team clawed its way back into the contest, defending a 202-run target. You can watch the video of the catch below:

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Earlier, Rajat Patidar delivered a masterclass in calculated counter-offensive even as wickets fell regularly at the other end, guiding RCB to 201 for 8. Patidar hit four sixes and as many boundaries in his 40-ball-63 which was largely responsible for RCB reaching a challenging score after being down and out at 94 for 6 at one stage.

RR Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Brijesh Sharma

RR Impact Subs: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ravi Singh, Shubham Dubey, Tushar Deshpande

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abhinandan Singh, Josh Hazlewood

RCB Impact Subs: Suyash Sharma, Jacob Bethell, Rasikh Salam Dar, Kanishk Chouhan, Venkatesh Iyer

Q

How many balls did it take for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to reach fifty in RR vs RCB match?

A

It took Vaibhav Sooryavanshi just 15 balls to reach fifty in RR vs RCB match.

Q

Who holds the record for the fastest IPL hundred?

A

Chris Gayle holds the record for the fastest IPL hundred (30 balls).

Q

How many runs did RCB score against RR in match 16 of IPL 2026?

A

RCB scored 201 runs against RR in match 16 of IPL 2026.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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