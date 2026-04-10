RR Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Sets Guwahati Ablaze With Lightning 15-Ball Fifty

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scores 78 runs in just 26 balls while chasing 202 runs at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati

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Vikas Patwal
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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on Fire
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi equals his fastest fifty record in IPL 2026 with a 15-ball hanf-century. Photo: X/Rajasthan Royals
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Vaibhav Sooryavanshi slams a 15-ball fifty to equal his fastest fifty record in IPL

  • Vaibhav Sooryavanshi eventually departed after scoring a brilliant 78 off 26 balls

  • RCB gave a target of 202 runs to RR on the back of Rajat Patidar's fiftyi

Rising superstar, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, went berserk in Guwahati as he blasted a 15-ball fifty to equal his fastest fifty record in the Indian Premier League, which he made just days ago against Chennai. He slammed eight fours and seven sixes during the course of his 78-run innings off just 26 balls to make light work of the 202-run chase.

While chasing a stiff target of 202 runs, Yashasvi Jaiswal fell after scoring 13 off 8 balls, but Sooryavanshi carried on his merry ways and equalled his record of fastest fifty in the IPL.

With this fifty, Sooryavanshi equalled the third-fastest half-century record of Yusuf Pathan in the IPL.

The 15-year-old talent started the mayhem by taking on Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the first over of the second innings by hitting for two boundaries. His real test came in the third over, when he was up against the Aussie veteran Josh Hazlewood, but he passed it with flying colours by blasting him for three fours and a six in four consecutive deliveries.

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In the next over, he hit consecutive sixes off Bhuvneshwar Kumar, to bring his fifty in style.

He carried on his run riot even after powerplay and smashed two sixes in the 8th over before getting out in the subsequent over.

Sooryavanshi eventually fell on the first ball of the 9th over off Krunal Pandya while trying to clear the long-on boundary for a well made 78 off just 26 balls

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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