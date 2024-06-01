Bhuvneshwar has been a regular member of the Uttar Pradesh team in Indian domestic cricket, playing in the Ranji Trophy.

Pune Warriors India (Indian Premier League) - Joined in 2011

He played for Pune Warriors India in the IPL until the team was dissolved in 2013.

India (International Cricket) - Made his ODI debut in December 2012

Bhuvneshwar made his international debut for the Indian cricket team in a One Day International against Pakistan.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Indian Premier League) - Joined in 2014

After the dissolution of Pune Warriors, he was signed by Sunrisers Hyderabad, where he became a key player and led the bowling attack, contributing significantly to their 2016 IPL title win.

India A - Played intermittently since 2012

He has also been part of India A teams for various tours and tournaments, providing him a platform to showcase and refine his skills against international opponents.

Bhuvaneshwar Kumar Singh often known as Bhuvi, is an Indian former International cricketer who played for the Indian Cricket team from 2012 to 2022. He currently plays for the Sunrisers Hyderabad team in the Indian Premier League and Uttar Pradesh in domestic cricket. With India, Kumar won the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy. He became the first bowler to win a purple cap of IPL in two consecutive seasons. He made his international debut in December 2012 against Pakistan. He is the first Indian bowler to take a five-wicket haul in Test Cricket, ODIs and T20Is. He is the only bowler whose first wicket in all three formats of the game was bowled. During the 2022 Asia Cup, he was the highest wicket-taker with 11 wickets.

He made his first-class debut for Uttar Pradesh in 2007, demonstrating a promising blend of swing and precision that became his trademark. His breakthrough came in the 2008-09 Ranji Trophy season. Bhuvneshwar's international debut in December 2012 against Pakistan in T20 cricket saw him take three wickets for nine runs, setting a record for the best figures by an Indian debutant. He continued this momentum into his One Day International (ODI) debut in the same series, swinging the first ball of his ODI career to dismiss Mohammad Hafeez.

In Test cricket, Bhuvneshwar made an immediate impact during the 2014 tour of England, where his six wickets at Lord's were crucial in securing India's second-ever Test win at the venue.

He joined Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2014 after the dissolution of Pune Warriors, contributing significantly to their 2016 IPL title win.