After a disappointing campaign under Proteas captain Aiden Markram, Sunrisers Hyderabad have annointed Pat Cummins as their new skipper for the 2024 IPL season. The Aussie ODI World Cup winner will lead his side out against Kolkata Knight Riders in their opening clash of the Indian Premier League on March 23. (More Cricket News)
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had announced the initial schedule for IPL 2024 tournament with one eye on the Lok Sabha elections 2024.
The first phase of the tournament will be played in 10 cities with each side playing three to five matches. The full schedule will be released by the BCCI. However, there were talks of the IPL 2024 second leg moving to Dubai but BCCI secretary Jay Shah quashed those rumours.
Advertisement
Schedule Of SRH IPL 2024 Matches, Venues, Dates And Time
SRH will playing three away IPL 2024 matches and one home in the first leg of the tournament. Pat Cummins will lock horns against Kolkata Knight Riders, boosted by Mitchell Starc, on March 23.
Their home game will be at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on March 27 against five-time champions Mumbai Indians before flying to Ahmedabad on Mar 31 to take on Gujarat Titans.
Their fourth match will see them take on MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on April 5.
Here is the full IPL 2024 schedule for Sunrisers Hyderabad
vs Kolkata Knight Riders - March 23 - Kolkata - 7:30 PM IST
vs Mumbai Indians - March 27 - Hyderabad - 7:30 PM IST
vs Gujarat Titans - March 31 - Ahmedabad - 3:30 PM IST
vs Chennai Super Kings - April 5 - Hyderabad - 7:30 PM IST
Advertisement
Note: The IPL 2024 schedule has been announced only for the first 21 matches. The rest of the fixtures will be communicated in due course.
SRH players bought at IPL 2024 auction:
Travis Head (Rs. 6.80 crore), Wanindu Hasaranga (Rs. 1.5 crore), Pat Cummins (Rs. 20.50 crore), Jaydev Unadkat (Rs. 1.60 crore), Akash Singh (Rs. 20 lakh), Jhathavedh Subramanyan (Rs. 20 lakh).
SRH Retained Players:
Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Heinrich Klaasen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Agarwal, T. Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Markande, Upendra Singh Yadav, Umran Malik, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shahbaz Ahmed (from RCB).
Squad:
Pat Cummins (c), Aiden Markram, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Glenn Phillips (wk), Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Anmolpreet Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Upendra Yadav, Sanvir Singh, Mayank Markande, Travis Head, Wanindu Hasaranga, Pat Cummins, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Jhathavedh Subramanyan.