The Sunrisers Hyderabad have confirmed that Pat Cummins will be their captain for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2024 season. The Australia Test skipper and 2023 ODI World Cup-winning captain will replace South Africa's Aiden Markram, who spearheaded SRH in 2023. (Cricket News)

SRH had bought Cummins for a staggering INR 20.50 crore in the IPL mini auction in December last year. The 30-year-old seamer thus became the second-most expensive player in the cash-rich league's history after his Aussie teammate Mitchell Starc, who was snapped up by Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 24.75 crore.