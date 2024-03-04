Cricket

Indian Premier League 2024: Pat Cummins Named Sunrisers Hyderabad Captain

Pat Cummins is the second-most expensive player in Indian Premier League history after his Aussie teammate Mitchell Starc. Sunrisers Hyderabad had bought Australia's 2023 ODI World Cup-winning captain for a staggering INR 20.50 crore in the mini auction last year

O
Outlook Sports Desk
March 4, 2024
March 4, 2024
       
File
Pat Cummins with the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 trophy at the Sabarmati riverfront in Gujarat. Photo: File
info_icon

The Sunrisers Hyderabad have confirmed that Pat Cummins will be their captain for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2024 season. The Australia Test skipper and 2023 ODI World Cup-winning captain will replace South Africa's Aiden Markram, who spearheaded SRH in 2023. (Cricket News)

SRH had bought Cummins for a staggering INR 20.50 crore in the IPL mini auction in December last year. The 30-year-old seamer thus became the second-most expensive player in the cash-rich league's history after his Aussie teammate Mitchell Starc, who was snapped up by Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 24.75 crore.

ICC Awards 2023: Virat Kohli was named the Men's ODI Player of the Year - Photo: AP/Bikas Das
ICC Awards 2023: India's Virat Kohli Named ODI Men's Player Of The Year, Pat Cummins Takes Top Honours - Full List Of Winners

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"Our new skipper Pat Cummins," the SRH franchise wrote on its social media handles, along with a picture of Cummins.

Cummins has earlier represented Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Daredevils in the IPL.

Tags

Cricket

Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement