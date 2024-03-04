The Sunrisers Hyderabad have confirmed that Pat Cummins will be their captain for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2024 season. The Australia Test skipper and 2023 ODI World Cup-winning captain will replace South Africa's Aiden Markram, who spearheaded SRH in 2023. (Cricket News)
SRH had bought Cummins for a staggering INR 20.50 crore in the IPL mini auction in December last year. The 30-year-old seamer thus became the second-most expensive player in the cash-rich league's history after his Aussie teammate Mitchell Starc, who was snapped up by Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 24.75 crore.
"Our new skipper Pat Cummins," the SRH franchise wrote on its social media handles, along with a picture of Cummins.
Cummins has earlier represented Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Daredevils in the IPL.