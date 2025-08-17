Aston Villa's John McGinn, left, and Newcastle United's Tino Livramento, right, challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Newcastle United in Birmingham, England.
Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins, front right, and Newcastle United's Dan Burnt, front left, challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Newcastle United in Birmingham, England.
Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers, right, and Newcastle United's Sandro Tonali, left, challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Newcastle United in Birmingham, England.
Aston Villa's Boubacar Kamara, left, and Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon, right, challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Newcastle United in Birmingham, England.