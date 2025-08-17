Football

Aston Villa 0-0 Newcastle United, Premier League 2025-26: NUFC, AVFC Draw After Ezri Konsa Sees Red

Newcastle lacked a cutting edge without star striker Alexander Isak and drew 0-0 at Aston Villa on Saturday in the Premier League’s opening round. Isak was left out as he tries to push for a move to defending champion Liverpool. New signing Anthony Elanga looked dangerous the right of Newcastle’s attack, but the visitors could not make the most of their possession. Villa coped well after defender Ezri Konsa was sent off in the 66th minute for pulling back Anthony Gordon as he raced through on goal. Later Saturday, Manchester City was at Wolverhampton in the late game and before that it was: Brighton vs. Fulham; Sunderland vs. West Ham, and Tottenham vs. Burnley.