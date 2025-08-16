Russia Launches 85 Drones And Ballistic Missile At Ukraine Amid Alaska Talks

Kyiv reports attacks on multiple regions as Putin-Trump summit ends without ceasefire.

Why did Russia launch an attack on Ukraine? Did Russia launch hypersonic missiles against Ukraine?
In this photo taken from video distributed by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025, Russian soldiers carry a Lancet drone in an undisclosed location in Ukraine. Photo: AP
  • Russia launched 85 drones and an Iskander-M ballistic missile at Ukraine overnight, targeting frontline areas in four regions.

  • Kyiv’s air defences shot down 61 of the drones, AFP reported.

  • The attacks coincided with the Alaska summit between Putin and Trump, which ended without a ceasefire announcement.

Russia launched 85 attack drones and an Iskander-M ballistic missile at Ukraine overnight, Kyiv said on Saturday, hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump held talks in Alaska.

According to AFP, the summit concluded without any breakthrough on ending Russia’s more than three-year-long invasion of Ukraine.

Russia-Ukraine War: Missile attack on Ukraine - | Photo: AP/Volodymyr Hordiienko
Ukraine's airforce said Moscow had "attacked with an Iskander-M ballistic missile and 85 Shahed-type" drones, while also targeting "frontline areas" in four regions. In its daily report, the airforce noted the attacks occurred "on the night of August 16" and starting in the evening of August 15, coinciding with the Trump-Putin negotiations. Kyiv reported that its air defences shot down 61 of the drones.

According to AFP, the summit did not result in any ceasefire announcement, despite Western pressure on the Kremlin to halt fighting. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has not yet publicly commented on the outcome of the talks.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, launched in February 2022, has resulted in thousands of deaths and widespread destruction.

