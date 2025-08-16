Russia launched 85 drones and an Iskander-M ballistic missile at Ukraine overnight, targeting frontline areas in four regions.
Kyiv’s air defences shot down 61 of the drones, AFP reported.
The attacks coincided with the Alaska summit between Putin and Trump, which ended without a ceasefire announcement.
Russia launched 85 attack drones and an Iskander-M ballistic missile at Ukraine overnight, Kyiv said on Saturday, hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump held talks in Alaska.
According to AFP, the summit concluded without any breakthrough on ending Russia’s more than three-year-long invasion of Ukraine.
Ukraine's airforce said Moscow had "attacked with an Iskander-M ballistic missile and 85 Shahed-type" drones, while also targeting "frontline areas" in four regions. In its daily report, the airforce noted the attacks occurred "on the night of August 16" and starting in the evening of August 15, coinciding with the Trump-Putin negotiations. Kyiv reported that its air defences shot down 61 of the drones.
According to AFP, the summit did not result in any ceasefire announcement, despite Western pressure on the Kremlin to halt fighting. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has not yet publicly commented on the outcome of the talks.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, launched in February 2022, has resulted in thousands of deaths and widespread destruction.