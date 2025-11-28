Odisha Reports 8 Complaints of Harassment in 2 Years by Female Students

Minister says cases came from seven institutions; govt pushes Tele-Manas and UGC grievance rules for safer campuses.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Odisha Reports 8 Complaints of Harassment in 2 Years by Female Students
Shocking! Lured With Chocolate, 8-Year-Old Sexually Assaulted By Man In Odisha
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Odisha received eight complaints from female students on ragging, discrimination and harassment across colleges and a university.

  • Govt urges use of Tele-Manas helpline and app for mental health support and early reporting.

  • Guidelines issued to implement UGC’s 2023 grievance redressal regulations for transparent complaint handling.

Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj told the state parliament on Friday that over the course of two years, the Odisha government has received eight complaints from female students at various institutions and universities about ragging, sexual discrimination, and harassment.

In response to a written inquiry from BJD lawmaker Arvind Mohapatra, the minister of higher education stated that six colleges and one university had filed complaints with his department.

KIIT student suicide protest - File photo
Odisha KIIT Suicide: Students Protest, India Assures Safety, PM Oli Seeks Resolution | All Details

BY Outlook News Desk

The government has received two complaints from female students of Government Autonomous College, Rourkela, while other allegations were received from F M Autonomous College (Balasore), G M University (Sambalpur), Abhimanyu Samanta Singhar Degree College (Jajpur), Athamalik College (Angul), Anchal College (Bargarh), and D A V Autonomous College, Titlagarh (Bolangir), he said.

The department has issued guidelines to all state public universities and colleges under its jurisdiction to encourage students to use the "Tele-Manas" national mental health helpline (14416), which offers free, round-the-clock tele-counselling support, to prevent such delicate incidents at the level of higher education institutions in the future, he said.

Related Content
Related Content

He also mentioned that anyone interested in self-assessment tools can use the Tele-Manas mobile application.

The minister added that in order to provide an equitable and open grievance redressal system at colleges and universities, the department has also released guidelines for the implementation of the UGC (Redressal of Grievances of Students) Regulations, 2023.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Biratnagar Kings Vs Karnali Yaks LIVE Score, NPL 2025: Priyank Panchal Hits Half-Century As Yaks Restricted To 160 (20)

  2. India Vs South Africa ODI Series: Preview, Predicted XIs, Five Key Talking Points

  3. WPL 2026 Mega Auction: Key Takeaways - From Big Shocks To Future Prospects

  4. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Headlines India's U-19 Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Check Full Squad And Schedule

  5. Ashes 2025: Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood To Miss Brisbane Test As Australia Name Unchanged Squad

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  5. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

Badminton News

  1. Syed Modi International 2025 Preview: Indians In Action, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Lakshya Sen Wins First Title Of 2025 With BWF Australian Open Super 500 Victory

  3. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  5. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

Trending Stories

National News

  1. A BLO’s Burden: A Day In The Life Of ECI’s Foot Soldiers

  2. RTI Reveals Delhi Government Wastes ₹38 Lakh On Artificial Rain Experiment

  3. Why Doesn’t The Himachal Pradesh Government Want Panchayat Elections?

  4. 'Pakistan Is Destined To Secure...': Asim Munir On Pak's Future

  5. Protests In Jammu Over Admission Of Muslim Student In Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College

Entertainment News

  1. Tamasha At 10 | The Curious Magic Of The Eternal Story About Storytelling

  2. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  3. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  4. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

  5. Nishaanchi 2 Review | A Pointed Commentary On Vigilante Justice, Masculinities & The Sacrificing Mother Figure

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Canada Moves to Expand Citizenship-by-Descent, Easing Path for Overseas Indian-Origin Families

  2. Shooting Near White House: 2 National Guard Members Shot In Washington DC

  3. Imran Khan Declared Dead by Indian Media—Again

  4. 'Pakistan Is Destined To Secure...': Asim Munir On Pak's Future

  5. Modi, Meloni Unveil India–Italy Initiative to Counter Terror Financing at G20 Meet

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, November 28, 2025: What’s in Store for Gemini, Scorpio, Aquarius & More

  2. Pakistan Army: 22 TTP Militants Killed In KP Operation

  3. Kerala’s Local Body Polls: Inside a Quiet Women’s Revolution

  4. Trump Says Guard Member In D.C. Shooting Has Died

  5. Suspended Cong MLA Mamkoottathil Booked For Alleged Sexual Assault

  6. Hema Malini Remembers Dharmendra With An Emotional Post: My Personal Loss Is Indescribable

  7. Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra Reveal The Name Of Their Baby Girl; Share First Glimpse

  8. Horoscope Today, November 27, 2025: Predictions for Aries, Leo, Sagittarius, and All Zodiac Signs