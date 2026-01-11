Manipur: Two KCP (Noyon) Cadres Arrested Over Firing Incidents In Imphal West

Police arrested two active cadres of the banned KCP (Noyon) for their alleged role in multiple firing incidents reported on January 9 in Imphal West district.
Two active cadres of a banned outfit were arrested for their alleged involvement in firing incidents in Manipur’s Imphal West district two days ago, police said on Sunday.
The two members of the proscribed KCP (Noyon) were apprehended on Saturday from the Sagolband and Phumlou areas of the district, a senior officer said. The firing incidents were reported from the Langjing Achouba, Ghari and Sangaiprou areas on January 9.
The Manipur Police carried out search operations at multiple locations and analysed CCTV footage from the affected areas, he said. "The two militants were arrested after their involvement in the firing was established. One M-20 pistol loaded with bullets was recovered," the officer said. He added that the duo had earlier been involved in at least eight firing incidents.
In a separate operation, security forces recovered a cache of arms and ammunition from Awlmun village in Kangpokpi district on Saturday, police said. The seizure included seven rifles, four improvised mortars, two hand grenades and ammunition.
Security forces have been conducting search operations across Manipur since ethnic violence broke out in May 2023. More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in clashes between Meitei and Kuki-Zo groups.
The Centre imposed President’s rule in Manipur after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned last year. The state assembly, which has a tenure until 2027, has been placed under suspended animation.