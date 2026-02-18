Two PLA Militants Arrested In Manipur: Arms And Ammunition Seized

PLA self-styled lieutenant Ningthoujam Ibungocha alias Sathouba Meitei (38) arrested in Yaingangpokpi Bazar.
PLA member Athokpam Manaoton Meitei (42) apprehended in Sawombung area.
Security forces recovered double-barrel gun, pistol, 181 bullets, magazines, grenades, and detonator in Imphal West.
Two militants linked to the proscribed People's Liberation Army (PLA) were arrested in separate operations in Manipur's Imphal East district, police said on Wednesday.
According to PTI, a self-styled Lieutenant of the outfit, Ningthoujam Ibungocha alias Sathouba Meitei (38), was apprehended from Yaingangpokpi Bazar on Tuesday. PTI reported that another member of the group, Athokpam Manaoton Meitei (42), was arrested in the Sawombung area.
In a separate recovery operation, security forces seized arms and ammunition along Ngairangbam Tanoukhul Road in Imphal West district, officials said. The cache included a double-barrel gun, a country-made pistol with one magazine, 181 bullets of various calibres, three magazines, two hand-grenades and a detonator, PTI reported.
(With inputs from PTI)