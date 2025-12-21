ED Challenges Trial Court Order In National Herald Case In Delhi High Court

The agency argued that the order amounts to “judicial legislation” and wrongly bars PMLA proceedings merely because the scheduled offence originated from a private complaint by Subramaniam Swamy.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
Sonia Gandhi And Rahul Gandhi
Sonia Gandhi And Rahul Gandhi Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Enforcement Directorate has moved the Delhi High Court against a trial court’s refusal to take cognisance of its money laundering complaint against Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case.

  • The ED said cognisance of the underlying IPC offences had already been taken and upheld up to the Supreme Court.

  • making the trial court’s distinction between private complaints and police cases legally unsustainable.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has approached the Delhi High Court challenging a trial court order that declined to take cognisance of the prosecution complaint in the National Herald case against former Congress presidents Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.

The plea is expected to be taken up for hearing next week.

In its revision petition, the ED said the December 16 judgment by special judge Vishal Gogne had effectively granted a “hall pass” to a category of money launderers merely because the scheduled offence in the case was reported by a private individual, Subramaniam Swamy.

Arguing that the order “suffers from the vice of judicial legislation”, the agency said the court had “erroneously declined” to take cognisance of the money laundering offence.

The ED contended that the verdict amounted to an attempt “to amend or rewrite the statute”, particularly Section 2(1)(u) — which defines proceeds of crime — and Section 2(1)(y), which defines a scheduled offence, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. It said that adding words to the expression ‘scheduled offence’ to mean ‘scheduled offence only registered by a law enforcement agency’ was “impermissible” and amounted to “judicial legislation”.

Related Content
Related Content

According to the petition, the sole ground cited for declining cognisance was that a prosecution complaint filed by an authorised officer under the PMLA cannot stem from a private complaint by a private individual, and that such a scheduled offence must be registered only by a law enforcement agency through an FIR or a complaint by an authorised investigator.

Congress has demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation over National Herald row. - Internet Commons
Cong Seeks Modi–Shah Resignation After National Herald Case Set Aside

BY Outlook News Desk

The ED alleged that Judge Gogne failed to appreciate that cognisance taken by a competent court on a private complaint — in this case filed by Swamy — stands on a much higher footing than a mere FIR lodged by the police, where cognisance may still be declined after a chargesheet is filed.

The agency also pointed out that in the present case, cognisance of the private complaint constituting the scheduled offence had already been taken by a competent court and upheld all the way to the Supreme Court.

“Hence, the scheduled offence stood on a much higher pedestal than a mere FIR lodged by police,” the ED said.

It further argued that the court overlooked the fact that the investigation and prosecution complaint under the PMLA were based on scheduled offences under Sections 420 (fraud) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC, for which cognisance had already been taken by the concerned magistrate and upheld by the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court.

In view of these developments, the ED maintained that once cognisance of the scheduled offence had been taken by a competent court, Judge Gogne could not have concluded that the agency was barred from acting on a scheduled offence originating from a private complaint.

The plea added that the judgment failed to consider that the Criminal Procedure Code provides for two distinct modes of proceeding in respect of offences under the IPC or special laws — either through police action or by way of a complaint.

L: Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi | R: BJP leader and MP Anurag Thakur - File Photo
National Herald Case: BJP Leader Anurag Thakur Says Congress Caught Red-Handed Again

BY Outlook News Desk

The agency also accused the court of drawing “an artificial distinction” between scheduled offences investigated by the police and those reported to a magistrate through a complaint, despite the law making no such differentiation.

By doing so, the judge, the ED said, created “two impermissible classes of scheduled offences”, leading to “manifest arbitrariness”, where a person committing a scheduled offence would escape prosecution for laundering the proceeds of crime simply because the offence arose from a private complaint.

Senior advocates Abhishek M Singhvi and R S Cheema, along with advocates Tarannum Cheema, Sushil Bajaj and others, appeared for the proposed accused. Additional Solicitor General S V Raju represented the Enforcement Directorate.

(inputs from The Indian Express)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, U19 Asia Cup Final: Boys In Blue Get Rid Of Scintillating Minhas | PAK 302/4 (43)

  2. India Squad For T20 World Cup 2026: 5 Unfortunate Players To Miss Out Including Shubman Gill

  3. India Squad For T20 World Cup: Big Talking Points From Ajit Agarkar And Co's Selection Calls

  4. Richard Ngarava Appointed Zimbabwe Test And ODI Captain After Craig Ervine Steps Down

  5. Why Was Shubman Gill Dropped From India's T20 World Cup Squad? Ajit Agarkar, Suryakumar Yadav Explain

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Pang Renlong? Chinese Tennis Player To Receive 12 Year Ban By ITIA

  2. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  3. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  4. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  5. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  4. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot - As It Happened

Trending Stories

National News

  1. What A Magazine Means To Me?

  2. New Insurance Bill: All For Insurance Companies, Not For The Masses

  3. No Conclusive Evidence Linking High AQI to Lung Disease: Govt

  4. Images Against Darkness: 100 Years Of The Indian Communist Movement And The Culture Of Rebellion, In Photos

  5. BJP Alleges Mamata Banerjee Fuelling Hindu–Muslim Tensions Before Bengal Polls

Entertainment News

  1. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  2. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  3. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  4. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  5. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

US News

  1. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  2. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  3. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  4. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  5. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

World News

  1. Epstein Files Mention Massage Techniques And Ayurveda From India

  2. Iran Executes Man Accused Of Spying For Israel

  3. Italian Police Arrest 384 In Major Anti-Drug Operation; 1.4 Tonnes Of Drugs Seized

  4. U.S. Airstrikes In Syria Kill Five Islamic State members, Monitor Says

  5. Imran Khan, His Wife Sentenced To 17 Years In Jail In Corruption Case

Latest Stories

  1. Vande Mataram Row: Kashmiri Leaders At Odds With Centre’s Views On Nationalism

  2. Delhi Bans Non-BS-VI Vehicles, Enforces PUC Rule Under GRAP Stage IV

  3. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test Day 2: Lyon's Double Strike Leaves England Reeling At Lunch Against Australia

  4. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test: Nathan 'GOAT' Lyon Surpasses Glenn McGrath In Wickets List For Australia

  5. Ikkis Release Postponed: Agastya Nanda Starrer To Hit Theatres In January On THIS Date

  6. Three Juveniles, Eight KISS Staff Arrested For Murder Of 14-Year-Old Tribal Student

  7. Washington Flood: Disaster Cash Assistance Available for Counties Amid Flooding

  8. Born On A Wednesday? Decode Your Mercury-Blessed Intelligence & Charm