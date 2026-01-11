Rape-Accused Expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil Arrested After Third Complaint

Kerala police arrest the expelled MLA from Palakkad following fresh allegations of sexual assault, forced abortion and financial exploitation by a woman based in Canada.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
Updated on:
Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil sexual misconduct suspended
Rahul Mamkootathil Moves Kerala Court, Seeks Bail in Second Rape Case Photo: File photo
Summary
  • Expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil was arrested early Sunday after a third rape complaint was filed against him.

  • The complainant, a woman from Pathanamthitta working in Canada, alleged brutal sexual assault, forced abortion and financial exploitation.

  • Police said the investigation is proceeding strictly on evidence, with further legal steps to follow.

Kerala police arrested expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil early Sunday after a third rape complaint was registered against him, intensifying the legal troubles of the former legislator from Palakkad. He was taken into custody around 12.30 am from a hotel in Palakkad and is expected to be produced before a magistrate.

The arrest followed a fresh complaint by a woman from Pathanamthitta, currently working in Canada, who made grave allegations against Mamkootathil. According to the complaint, the survivor accused the expelled MLA of brutal sexual assault, coercion leading to a forced abortion, and financial exploitation. Police sources said the action was swift due to the seriousness of the allegations and the evidence submitted.

The woman told investigators that she met Mamkootathil through social media at a time when she was facing marital difficulties. She alleged that he later entered into a relationship with her, pressured her to end her marriage, and promised to marry her. She further claimed that Mamkootathil insisted on having a child, saying it would help secure approval for their marriage from his family.

According to her statement, when she became pregnant, arrangements were made for a DNA test of the foetus, but Mamkootathil allegedly failed to cooperate by not providing a sample. The survivor told police that she had submitted documentary and digital evidence in support of her claims.

The complaint also detailed the alleged assault, stating that Mamkootathil refused to meet her in public due to his political position and instead suggested meeting at a hotel in Palakkad. The woman alleged that she was sexually assaulted inside the hotel room soon after meeting him.

Police said the investigation is progressing based strictly on statements and material evidence, and further legal action will be taken as the probe advances. Mamkootathil was earlier expelled from the Congress after multiple rape accusations surfaced, marking a sharp fall from his earlier prominence within the party’s youth wing.

Published At:
