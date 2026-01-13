Third Rape Case: Police Gets Custody of Expelled Congress MLA

She said Mamkootathil promised to marry her. And said that adding that he insisted on having a child, saying it would help ensure quick approval for the marriage from his family. The survivor further said that Mamkootathil repeatedly expressed his desire to meet her in person. When she suggested meeting at a restaurant, he reportedly refused, saying he could not meet in public as he was a public figure, according to NDTV. He allegedly suggested meeting at a hotel in Palakkad instead and told the woman to book a room. The woman told the police that once inside the hotel room, the expelled MLA attacked her even before speaking to her and that she was subjected to a brutal sexual assault. Police said the investigation is progressing based strictly on evidence and statements, and further legal steps will follow.