Third Rape Case: Police Gets Custody of Expelled Congress MLA

A Kerala court has granted police custody of expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil as a Special Investigation Team probes a third sexual assault complaint against him.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Fozia Yasin
Updated on:
Updated on:
Expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil
The latest complainant, based in Canada, has accused him of rape, forced abortion, and intimidation.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Mamkootathil was arrested in Palakkad in connection with a third rape case and remanded to judicial custody.

  • The latest complainant, based in Canada, has accused him of rape, forced abortion, and intimidation.

  • The case is being investigated by an SIT under IPC sections 376 and 506(1).

A Kerala Court on Tuesday granted custody of expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil to the police for three days in a sexual assault case. A Judicial First Class Magisterial court in Thiruvalla granted the MLA’s custody to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the cases of sexual assault registered against him.
There were protests from the CPI(M) and BJP youth when he was brought out from the court and taken to the police vehicle. They also protested outside the jail when he was being taken to the court and the taluk hospital in Thiruvalla for medical examination.

Mamkootathil, who was protected from arrest by the Kerala High Court in the first two cases of sexual assault, was arrested on Sunday in Palakkad. This was in connection with a third sexual assault case that was recently registered against him following a complaint by a native of Kottayam district on January 8. The woman, who is currently in Canada. She gave her statement to the police via video conference. Sources told PTI that the complainant is a married woman who became acquainted with Mamkootathil in 2024, following issues in her marital life. She has told the police that Mamkootathil allegedly raped her at a hotel in April 2024. He had promised to marry her. When she became pregnant, he allegedly refused to take responsibility. He threatened her to undergo an abortion, police had said.

Related Content
Related Content

The case was registered against Mamkootathil under sections 376(rape) and 506(1) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Mamkootathil, an MLA of the Congress in Kerala’s Palakkad was expelled following rape accusations, and was taken into custody at around 12.30 am from the KPM Regency Hotel in Palakkad. He had been remanded to judicial custody for 14 days. The police action came after a third rape complaint was filed against Mamkootathil by a woman from Pathanamthitta who is currently working in Canada. In the complaint, the woman made serious allegations against the expelled MLA, including brutal sexual assault, forced abortion, and financial exploitation. 

Representational: Teenager Allegedly Gang Raped In Chattisgarh - File Photo
Five Men, Including Driver Of Police Vehicle, Gang-Rape Teenage Girl In Chhattisgarh

BY Outlook News Desk

According to the woman, she alleged became pregnant and was preparing for a DNA test of the foetus. She told investigators that the laboratory had asked Mamkootathil to provide a sample, but he did not cooperate with the DNA test process.  The survivor claimed that she possessed evidence to support her allegation and submitted the same to the investigation team, according to PTI. The woman said she met Mamkootathil through social media. This was at a time when she was facing problems in her marriage. She alleged that the expelled Congress MLA later entered into a relationship with her and pressured her to end her marriage.

Life imprisonment for raping a disabled woman - null
Rajasthan: Staffer Of Congress MLA Accused Of Raping Woman After Promising Her Job

BY PTI

She said Mamkootathil promised to marry her. And said that adding that he insisted on having a child, saying it would help ensure quick approval for the marriage from his family. The survivor further said that Mamkootathil repeatedly expressed his desire to meet her in person. When she suggested meeting at a restaurant, he reportedly refused, saying he could not meet in public as he was a public figure, according to NDTV. He allegedly suggested meeting at a hotel in Palakkad instead and told the woman to book a room. The woman told the police that once inside the hotel room, the expelled MLA attacked her even before speaking to her and that she was subjected to a brutal sexual assault. Police said the investigation is progressing based strictly on evidence and statements, and further legal steps will follow.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Delhi Vs Vidarbha LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 4th QF: DEL's Final Anuj Rawat Departs|DEL 224/9 (45)

  2. Punjab Vs Madhya Pradesh, VHT 2025-26 QF Highlights: Prabhsimran And Co Register Lohri Win As PUN Advance To Semis

  3. IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru's New Home Venue Decided For Upcoming Season - Report

  4. Australia Captain Alyssa Healy Announces Retirement Plan After India Series

  5. RCB Vs UPW, WPL 2026: Grace Harris Plays Blinder As Bengaluru Romp To Second Straight Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Brisbane International Final: Aryna Sabalenka Trounces Marta Kostyuk, Lifts Second Title In Row

  2. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Marta Kostyuk To Retain Brisbane International Title, Ahead Of Australian Open

  3. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Madison Keys To Reach Brisbane International Semi-Finals

  4. Wildcard Player’s Struggle Goes Viral As Organisers Admit Selection Error

  5. Australian Open 2026: Prize Money Hits All Time Record High - Check Details

Badminton News

  1. India Open 2026 Badminton Day 1 LIVE Updates: Lakshya Sen Beats Ayush Shetty 21-12, 21-15 To Enter Second Round

  2. BWF India Open Super 750 Guide: Indians In Action, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. BWF India Open Super 750 Preview: High Hopes, Tricky Draws Await Home Shuttlers

  4. BWF Malaysia Open 2026: PV Sindhu Crashes Out After Losing To World No.2 Wang Zhiyi In Semi-Final

  5. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi, Malaysia Open Semi-Final Highlights: Indian Ace Goes Down Fighting In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Message From JeM Chief Warns Multiple Suicide Bombers Ready To Be Deployed

  2. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

  3. Warming Up For Winters: How Shimla Lost Its Snowfall

  4. Rajasthan Weather Alert – Severe Cold Wave and Dense Fog Persist

  5. Ringing Phones, Familiar Promises: Mumbai Candidates, Voters In Last Gear For BMC Polls

Entertainment News

  1. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  2. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

  3. Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

  4. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

  5. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

US News

  1. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  2. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  3. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  4. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  5. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

World News

  1. As Protests Continue, Will Trump Attack Iran?

  2. Pro-Iran Rallies Sweep Cities As Tehran Blames Foreign ‘Terrorism’ For Unrest

  3. Australia Declares State Of Disaster As Bushfires Continue To Rage

  4. US Justice Department Subpoenaed Federal Reserve, Opens Criminal Probe Against Powell

  5. Iran Crisis: What’s Driving the Latest Wave of Protests?

Latest Stories

  1. Explainer: The Importance Of Shaksgam Valley For India And China 

  2. Third Rape Case: Police Gets Custody of Expelled Congress MLA

  3. Punjab Vs Madhya Pradesh Toss Update, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 QF: MP Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

  4. Liverpool 4-1 Barnsley Highlights, FA Cup Third Round: Reds Overcome Szoboszlai Error To Seal Big Win At Anfield

  5. Richest Civic Body Fights Funds Crunch: Parties Still Lure BMC Voters With Freebies

  6. Makar Sankranti 2026 Astrology: Saturn’s Shift Into Capricorn And Its Impact On All 12 Zodiac Signs

  7. Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office Collection Day 1: Chiranjeevi Starrer Earns Nearly Rs 30 Crore

  8. West Bengal Nipah Virus Scare: Two Nurses Critical, Samples Sent For Confirmation