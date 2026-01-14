Expelled Congress MLA Taken to Crime Scene in Sexual Assault Case

Expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, who was sent to SIT custody a day ago, was on Wednesday taken for evidence collection in connection with a sexual assault case, police sources said.



According to the sources, the MLA was taken by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to a hotel in Thiruvalla early in the morning, where he reportedly sexually abused the victim.



TV shows depicted Mamkootathil being transported with a large police force to gather evidence.