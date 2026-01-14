Expelled Congress MLA Taken to Crime Scene in Sexual Assault Case

Rahul Mamkootathil escorted to Thiruvalla hotel for evidence collection by SIT

Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil sexual misconduct suspended
Rahul Mamkootathil Moves Kerala Court, Seeks Bail in Second Rape Case Photo: File photo
Summary
  • Expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil was taken by the SIT to a Thiruvalla hotel for evidence collection in a sexual assault case.

  • He was sent to SIT custody on Tuesday after being arrested in Palakkad in connection with a third rape case.

  • The latest complaint was filed by a Kottayam woman, currently in Canada, with charges under IPC Sections 376 and 506(1).

Expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, who was sent to SIT custody a day ago, was on Wednesday taken for evidence collection in connection with a sexual assault case, police sources said.

According to the sources, the MLA was taken by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to a hotel in Thiruvalla early in the morning, where he reportedly sexually abused the victim.

TV shows depicted Mamkootathil being transported with a large police force to gather evidence.

There was a heavy police presence at the hotel, also.

The MLA was sent to SIT custody by a court here on Tuesday.

He was arrested on Sunday in Palakkad in connection with a third sexual assault case.

Mamkootathil was protected from arrest by the Kerala High Court in the first two cases of sexual assault against him.

A Kottayam district resident filed a complaint on January 8, which led to the recent registration of the third sexual assault case against the Palakkad MLA.

The woman, who is currently in Canada, used a video conference to provide the police with her statement.

Sections 376 (rape) and 506(1) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) were used to file the case against Mamkootathil.

