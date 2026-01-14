Expelled Congress MLA Taken to Crime Scene in Sexual Assault Case

Expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil was taken by the SIT to a Thiruvalla hotel for evidence collection in a sexual assault case.
Expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, who was sent to SIT custody a day ago, was on Wednesday taken for evidence collection in connection with a sexual assault case, police sources said.
According to the sources, the MLA was taken by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to a hotel in Thiruvalla early in the morning, where he reportedly sexually abused the victim.
TV shows depicted Mamkootathil being transported with a large police force to gather evidence.
There was a heavy police presence at the hotel, also.
The MLA was sent to SIT custody by a court here on Tuesday.
He was arrested on Sunday in Palakkad in connection with a third sexual assault case.
Mamkootathil was protected from arrest by the Kerala High Court in the first two cases of sexual assault against him.
A Kottayam district resident filed a complaint on January 8, which led to the recent registration of the third sexual assault case against the Palakkad MLA.
The woman, who is currently in Canada, used a video conference to provide the police with her statement.
Sections 376 (rape) and 506(1) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) were used to file the case against Mamkootathil.