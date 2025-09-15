Suspended MLA Rahul Mamkootathil Returns To Kerala Assembly Amid Misconduct Allegations

The Palakkad legislator, who had remained out of the public eye since August, walked into the Assembly a few minutes after the session began

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Kerala Assembly session
Kerala Assembly session | Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Rahul Mamkootathil attended the Assembly session after weeks in seclusion following sexual misconduct allegations.

  • He quietly took his seat with no visible reaction from other MLAs; Opposition Leader reportedly opposed his attendance.

  • Though suspended by Congress and resigned from Youth Congress post, he remains a sitting MLA without legal disqualification.

Suspended Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil made his first public appearance in weeks as he attended the Kerala Assembly session on Monday, following multiple allegations of sexual misconduct and subsequent party action.

According to PTI, the Palakkad legislator, who had remained out of the public eye since August, walked into the Assembly a few minutes after the session began. He quietly took his seat on the backbench of the opposition bloc, accompanied by Youth Congress district president Nemom Shajeer and a few close associates.

Mamkootathil’s appearance came amid speculation over whether he would attend the session, particularly after Opposition Leader V D Satheesan reportedly objected to his participation. However, there was no visible reaction from other members when he entered, even as the House was engaged in paying tributes to former Chief Minister V S Achuthanandan and two other deceased leaders.

The MLA had been staying at his family home in Adoor, keeping away from political activity after Malayalam actress Rini Ann George publicly accused a “young leader” of a major political party of inappropriate behaviour — an allegation widely believed to be directed at him. The accusation led to protests by both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the youth wing of the ruling CPI(M).

Related Content
Related Content
Indian soldiers patrol the Pakistan and China borders - Shuttershock
India Caught Between A Rogue State And A Bully Nation

BY Rahul Batra

Following the initial complaint, additional allegations surfaced from other women and a transgender person. In response, the Congress party suspended Mamkootathil in August. He also stepped down from his position as the Youth Congress state president shortly thereafter.

Despite his suspension, as cited by PTI, Mamkootathil continues to hold his Assembly seat, as he has not been legally disqualified. His return is being watched closely within political circles, as it comes at a time when both the party and the legislature are under public scrutiny over their handling of misconduct allegations.

No official statement has been issued by Mamkootathil or the Congress party regarding his attendance at Monday's session.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Fan Changes Jersey To India Mid-Match, Watch Video

  2. Duleep Trophy 2025 Final: Rajat Patidar-led Central Zone Beat South Zone By Six Wickets To Win Title

  3. IND Vs PAK Handshake Row: Pakistan Management Lodge Protest Against India In Dubai - Report

  4. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav 'Dedicates' Win Over Pakistan To Pahalgam Victims – Watch

  5. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup: Pakistan Face Awkward Start As DJ Plays 'Jalebi Baby' Instead Of Anthem – Video

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  2. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

  3. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

  5. Jack Draper Vows To Come Back Stronger As Arm Injury Ends 2025 Season Early

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Duo Finish Runners-Up In BWF 500 Final

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shi Feng Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025 Final: When, Where To Watch Match

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Chou Tien Chen, Hong Kong Open: Indian Wins In Straight Games To Storm Into Final

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025: When, Where To Watch BWF 500 Final On Tv And Online

  5. Hong Kong Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Reach Final, Beat Lin And Chen Of Chinese Taipei

Trending Stories

National News

  1. AIMIM Seeks Entry Into INDIA Bloc Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Election

  2. Hazratbal: Shrine, Politics And The Soul Of Kashmir

  3. Hail Mary: Book Review Of Arundhati Roy's 'Mother Mary Comes To Me'

  4. The Forests Are Alive With The Sound Of Learning

  5. Spinal Cord Injury Awareness Month: How Caregiving Became A Partnership For One Woman

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect: Ammo Engraved With Antifascist Symbols, Gamer Codes, And Meme References

  2. Trump’s 'Last Warning' to Hamas: Accept Hostage Deal or Face Consequences

  3. Trump Mulls South Korea Visit; Possible Meeting With Xi Jinping Ahead Of APEC Summit

  4. Trump Slashes Tariffs on Metals, Medicines and More to Countries With U.S. Trade Deals

  5. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

World News

  1. Ukrainian Drone Strike Hits Bashneft Refinery In Russia, Operations Continue Unaffected

  2. Taliban Claim Meeting With US Diplomats To Discuss Bilateral Relations

  3. China Responds To Trump’s Tariff Threats: 'We Don’t Engage In Wars'

  4. Nepal PM Honors Gen Z Protestors As Martyrs, Pledges Reform

  5. London’s 'Unite the Kingdom' Rally Draws 1,10,000 Amid Violence and Far-Right Rhetoric

Latest Stories

  1. Emmys 2025: ‘Hacks’ Hannah Einbinder Slams Ice, Shouts ‘Free Palestine’ In First Win

  2. Waqf Amendment Act Supreme Court LIVE : SC Temporarily Suspends Key Provisions Of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025

  3. Horoscope Today, September 15, 2025: Predictions for Gemini, Scorpio, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs

  4. Trump Blames Immigration Policy After Indian-Origin Man Killed In Dallas

  5. Nepal PM Karki Vows Justice For Gen Z Protest Violence

  6. Maharashtra Government’s Maratha Quota GR Raises Concerns Among OBC, SC, ST Communities

  7. UAE Vs OMA, Asia Cup 2025 Match 7: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For In Abu Dhabi

  8. Four Pilgrims Killed, Nine Injured As Bus Collides With Truck In Jaunpur