Congress MLA Mamkoottathil’s Anticipatory Bail Rejected In Rape Case

KPCC president Sunny Joseph announced the expulsion shortly after the verdict, stating, "Based on serious allegations and multiple criminal cases under investigation, Rahul Mamkoottathil has been removed from primary membership." The decision, following his August suspension and Youth Congress resignation amid prior harassment claims from an actress and writer, drew praise from senior leaders like K. Muraleedharan, who called him a "closed chapter," and V.M. Sudheeran, who demanded his MLA resignation. A second rape FIR was filed on December 1, with police seizing his digital devices for analysis of audio chats and threats.