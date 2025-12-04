Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 Live Score: Kerala Beat Mumbai Through Asif's Fifer; Hyderabad See Off J&K With Ease

SMAT 2025 Round 5 LIVE Scores: Gujarat Beat Services
Gujarat have beaten Services by 8 wickets.
SMAT 2025 Round 5 LIVE Scores: Uttar Pradesh Beat Goa
Uttar Pradesh have secured a convincing 6-wicket victory against Goa.
Thanks to the blistering start given by openers Ishaan Gadekar and Arjun Tendulkar, Goa started off positively. Number 3 batter Abhinav Tejrana was their star performer with a score of 72 off 35 and that helped Goa post 172 on the board.
In the 2nd innings, UP's wicket-keeper batter Aryan Juyal smashed 93 off 57 before Priyam Garg (28 off 14) and Sameer Rizvi (38 off 26) guided the North Indians towards the victory.
SMAT 2025 Round 5 LIVE Scores: Chhattisgarh Beat Vidarbha
In Lucknow, team Chhattisgarh registered a clinical victory over Vidarbha at the Ekana Cricket Stadium B in a low-scoring affair. Chhattisgarh had posted 133 on the board in the 1st innings, largely due to 30s from Ayush Pandey and Shashank Singh.
In response, Vidarbha could only score as much as 106 runs with skipper Harsh Dubey becoming the highest scorer with 26 runs.
SMAT 2025 Round 5 LIVE Scores: Karnataka Beat Uttarakhand
Karnataka have successfully defeated Uttarakhand in the battle of North vs South in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy 2025. In what was a high-scoring affair in Ahmedabad, the South Indian outfit were able to chase down 198 runs through crucial knocks from Smaran Ravichandran (67 off 41), Abhinav Manohar (10 off 6), Praveen Dubey (38* off 24) and Shreyas Gopal (29* off 18).
SMAT 2025 Round 5 LIVE Scores: Kerala Beat Mumbai
The Sanju Samson-led Kerala side have prevailed over a star studded Mumbai line-up, which consisted of players like Ajinkya Rahane, Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube among others.
Kerala had posted 178 runs in the 1st innings through 40s from Sanju Samson and Vishnu Vinod while Azharudeen and Sharafudeen added 32 and 35 respectively.
In the 2nd innings, Mumbai's batting line-up was crushed by pacer KM Asif, who registered exceptional figures of 5/24 in 3.4 overs.
SMAT 2025 Round 5 LIVE Scores: UP Post 212
Uttar Pradesh posted a mammoth 212 runs against Chandigarh at the Eden Gardens. Sameer Rizvi (70) and Madhav Kaushik (67) blasted quick half-centuries to lead UP to such a total.
SMAT 2025 Round 5 LIVE Scores: HAR Beat HP
Haryana defeat Himachal Pradesh comfortably by chasing 177 runs in just 18 overs with 7 wickets in hand. Yashvardhan Dalal smoked 76 runs off just 44 balls to get HAR over the line with ease against HP
SMAT 2025 Round 5 LIVE Scores: Update From HAR Vs HP
Cameos from Ekant Sen (44), Pukhraj Mann (43), and Mridul Surroch (31) lifted Himachal Pradesh to 176/8 against Haryana. In reply, Haryana are currently 120/2.
SMAT 2025 Round 5 LIVE Scores: Update From RAJ Vs SAU
Saurashtra, despite Vishvaraj Jadeja's 69, were bowled out for 145 by Rajasthan, with right-arm pacer Ashok Sharma delivering a superb spell of 4/20, including a maiden over.
SMAT 2025 Round 5 LIVE Scores: Update From KER Vs MUM
Sanju Samson (46), Vishnu Vinod (43 not out), Mohammed Azharuddeen (32), and Sharafuddeen (35 not out) played vital innings to help Kerala set a 179-run target for Mumbai.
SMAT 2025 Round 5 LIVE Scores: Update From HYD Vs J&K
Jammu and Kashmir were bowled out for just 112 runs and Hyderabad are currently at 55/4 after 8 overs. They need 58 more off 72. Yudhvir Singh and Auqib Nabi gave Jammu & Kashmir a glimmer of hope with quick strikes, but Pragnay Reddy and Tanay Thyagarajan steadied the Hyderabad camp.
SMAT 2025 Round 5 LIVE Scores: KER 121/3 (15)
Batting first, Kerala lost both openers inside seven overs. Skipper Sanju Samson played a fluent 26-ball knock to score 46, but fell to Shardul Thakur.
SMAT 2025 Round 5 LIVE Scores: Kerala Vs Mumbai Playing XIs
Kerala: Sanju Samson (C/WK), Rohan Kunnummal, Vishnu Vinod, Mohammed Azharudden, Salman Nizar, Abdul Basith, Akhil Scaria, Sharafudheen, Vignesh Puthur, MD Nidheesh and KM Asif
Mumbai: Shardul Thakur (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Sarfaraz Khan, Tushar Deshpande, Shams Mulani, Ayush Mhatre, Atharva Ankolekar, Hardik Tamore (WK) and Sairaj Patil
Kerala won the toss and chose to bat first.
SMAT 2025 Round 5 LIVE Scores: Rajasthan Vs Saurashtra Playing XIs
Saurashtra: Vishvaraj Jadeja, Harvik Desai (WK), Prerak Mankad, Siddhant Rana, Ruchit Ahir, Chirag Jani, Jaydev Unadkat (C), Luckyraj Vaghela, Yuvraj Chudasama, Chetan Sakariya, and Parth Bhut
Rajasthan: Manav Suthar (C), Kunal Rathore (WK), Deepak Hooda, Shubham Garhwal, Bharat Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Kartik Sharma, Rahul Chahar, Ashok Sharma, Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Sahil Dhiwan
SMAT 2025 Round 5 LIVE Scores: Rajasthan Vs Saurashtra Toss Update
Rajasthan won the toss and chose to bowl first in Ahmedabad against Saurashtra.
SMAT 2025 Round 5 LIVE Scores: J&K 85/6 (14)
Jammu and Kashmir are literally reeling at the moment as they have been reduced to 6 wickets within 85 runs. Nitin Sai Yadav has been the pick of the bowlers with his 3/17. Chama Milind, Rakshan and Ajay Dev have registered a wicket each so far.
SMAT 2025 Round 5 LIVE Scores: J&K 19/2 (2.4)
A brilliant start from the Hyderabad bowlers, who have already reduced 2 Jammu and Kashmir batters in the opening overs. Qamran Iqbal out for 2 off 3 by Rakshan while Chama Milind led to the departure of Yawer Hassan Khan for 13 off 6.
SMAT 2025 Round 5 LIVE Scores: HYD Vs J&K Playing XIs
Jammu & Kashmir: Shubham Khajuria (C), Qamran Iqbal, Yawer Hassan Khan, Abdul Samad (WK), Lone Nasir, Abid Mushtaq, Auqib Nabi, Yudhvir Singh, Umran Malik, Murugan Ashwin
Hyderabad: Chama Milind (C), Tanmay Agarwal, Aman Rao, Pragnay Reddy (WK), Rahul Buddhi, HK Simha, Arfaz Ahmed, Tanay Thayagarajan, Ajay Dev Goud, CTL Rakshan and Nitin Sai Yadav
SMAT 2025 Round 5 LIVE Scores: HYD Vs J&K Toss Update
Hyderabad won the toss and chose to bowl first at the Jadavpur University Campus in Kolkata.
SMAT 2025 Round 5 LIVE Scores: 9:30AM Matches Today
Elite Group D: Rajasthan Vs Saurashtra (Ahmedabad)
Elite Group C: Haryana Vs Himachal Pradesh (Hyderabad)
Elite Group A: Kerala Vs Mumbai (Lucknow)
SMAT 2025 Round 5 LIVE Scores: Who Is Playing The First Match Today?
Things will get started with an Elite Group B clash between Hyderabad and Jammu and Kashmir at the Jadavpur University Campus ground in Kolkata from 8:30AM onwards. The two teams will battle it out against each other to claim top spot as both of them are currently level on points (12).
SMAT 2025 Round 5 LIVE Scores: Good Morning
A very Good Morning and warm welcome to everyone joining us for the live coverage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 round 5.
The first match begins from 8:30AM (IST) onwards. Other than that, there are three 9:30AM, four 11:30AM, 1:30PM and 4:30PM matches scheduled for today.
Stay tuned with us for the live scores and updates.