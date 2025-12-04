Hardik Pandya: Venue For Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Match Featuring India All-Rounder Shifted - Here's Why

Fan craze for Hardik Pandya forces venue switch in Hyderabad
Organisers shift Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match to Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium
Unusually large gatherings of fans recorded near the team hotel, practice nets and ticket counters
Spectators' craze to catch a glimpse of star India all-rounder Hardik Pandya compelled the organisers to shift the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match between his team Baroda and Gujarat to a more secure Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium from the nondescript Gymkhana ground in Hyderabad on Thursday (December 4, 2025).
The Elite Group C game, which Baroda won by eight wickets, was moved due to a sudden crowd interest and security concerns in Hardik's presence. It was the second competitive game for the all-rounder since returning from a two-month long injury break.
He will make his India comeback in the upcoming five-match T20 series against South Africa, beginning in Cuttack on December 9.
Fan Turnout Exceeds Expectations
A PTI report stated that officials confirmed the decision to switch the venue was taken after unusually large gatherings of fans were recorded near the team hotel, practice nets and ticket counters, far exceeding the normal turnout for a domestic fixture.
"Fan turnout, enquiries, and crowd movement exceeded our projections by a huge margin. To ensure safety and smooth match operations, we decided to shift the match to Rajiv Gandhi Stadium," a senior organising official was quoted as saying in the report.
After hitting an unbeaten 77 against Punjab, Hardik, playing alongside elder brother Krunal, could only manage a 6-ball 10 with the bat but took a wicket against Gujarat.
(With PTI inputs)