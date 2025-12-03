India T20I Squad For South Africa Series Announced: Hardik Back; Gill's Involvement Subject To Fitness Clearance

Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya has made a comeback after fully recovering from a quadricep injury, which he sustained during India's successful Asia Cup title defence

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Updated on:
India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Shubman Gill Suryakumar Yadav
Suryakumar Yadav has been named captain and Shubman Gill designated vice-captain.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya return for the T20I series vs SA

  • The T20I series begins on Dec 9 in Cuttack and runs through Dec 19 in Ahmedabad

  • This tour also serves as crucial preparation for the upcoming ICC T20 WC

India have announced their squad for the five-match T20I series against South Africa, with Suryakumar Yadav named captain and Shubman Gill designated vice-captain, but subject to fitness clearance from the BCCI Centre of Excellence.

Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya has also made a comeback after fully recovering from a quadricep injury, which he sustained during India's successful Asia Cup title defence.

The 32-year-old underwent rehabilitation at the COE and returned to competitive cricket in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he impressed with an unbeaten 77 for Baroda against Punjab.

Gill, meanwhile, continues to recover from a neck injury suffered during the first Test against South Africa in Kolkata. The 26-year-old retired hurt early in that match and missed the second Test in Guwahati as well as the ongoing ODI series.

Reports emerged that the right-handed batter has resumed batting sessions at the CoE and is scheduled for a return, but his availability for the T20Is will depend on passing that test.

The squad announcement also highlighted some notable omissions. Rinku Singh, who had been a regular in India's T20 setup, has been dropped for this series. Yashasvi Jaiswal, a strong contender for an opener's slot, has not been included despite strong performances earlier in the year. Other names missing include all-rounders Nitish Kumar Reddy and Riyan Parag.

Related Content
Related Content

India's T20I Squad For South Africa Series:

The squad blends youth and experience, featuring Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, wicketkeepers Jitesh Sharma and Sanju Samson, alongside a bowling attack led by Jasprit Bumrah with support from Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav and Harshit Rana.

The T20I series begins on December 9 in Cuttack and runs through December 19 in Ahmedabad, following the ongoing three-match ODI series where India lead 1-0 after a 17-run win in Ranchi, and a preceding two-Test contest that the Proteas swept 2-0.

This tour also serves as crucial preparation for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup, to be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka in 2026.

Both India, the defending champions, and South Africa will look to test their combinations and build momentum ahead of the global event.

India's vs South Africa T20I Series: Schedule

Sr No.DayDateTimeMatchVenue
1Tuesday9-Dec-257:00 PM1st T20ICuttack
2Thursday11-Dec-257:00 PM2nd T20INew Chandigarh
3Sunday14-Dec-257:00 PM3rd T20IDharamsala
4Wednesday17-Dec-257:00 PM4th T20ILucknow
5Friday19-Dec-257:00 PM5th T20IAhmedabad

In the second match, India have set a 359-run target, thanks to centuries from Virat Kohli and Ruturaj Gaikwad, late onslaught from stand-in skipper KL Rahul.

Meanwhile, the Indian team jersey for the T20 World Cup was revealed during the second ODI against South Africa. India are in Group A along with arch-rivals Pakistan, the United States of America (USA), the Netherlands and Namibia.

The jersey was unveiled by former India captain Rohit Sharma, who is also the brand ambassador of the tournament, and member of the Indian T20 side Tilak Varma.

India's title defence will begin with a group match against the USA in Mumbai on February 7.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. New Zealand Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 4: Blackcaps Dominate With 417/4; Windies Seek Fightback

  2. Australia Vs England, Ashes 2nd Test Day 1: Joe Root Slams Maiden Ton Down Under In Pink-Ball Test

  3. Nepal Premier League 2025: Royals Pip Rhinos By 49 Runs To Qualify For Play-Offs

  4. Hardik Pandya: Venue For Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Match Featuring India All-Rounder Shifted - Here's Why

  5. Sunil Narine Takes 600 T20 Wickets: Who Are Other Members Of Exclusive Club?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  2. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Economic Agenda Set To Dominate India-Russia Summit

  2. Maharashtra Farmers Revolt Against Shaktipeeth Highway Plan: ‘Not An Inch Of Our Land’

  3. Orange Alert Issued for Chennai and 3 Tamil Nadu Districts Amid Heavy Rainfall

  4. Big Money, Bigger Questions in Andhra’s Investment Push

  5. The Indian Constitution At 75 And The RSS At 100: Who Won?

Entertainment News

  1. The Dhanush Phenomenon: Masculinity, Vulnerability And Stardom

  2. Gustaakh Ishq Review | An Itr-Drenched Ode To A Bygone Era

  3. Tere Ishk Mein Review | A Perplexing Resurrection Of The Aimless One-Sided Loverboy Sans Redemption

  4. Tamasha At 10 | The Curious Magic Of The Eternal Story About Storytelling

  5. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Russia Blocks Roblox Over 'Extremism' And 'LGBT Propaganda' Claims

  2. Asim Munir Is A ‘Radical Islamist’, Wants War With India: Imran Khan’s Sister

  3. Russia Ratifies Key Defence Pact With India Ahead Of Putin's Visit

  4. US Orders H-1B And H-4 Visa Applicants To Make Social Media Profiles Public In Expanded Vetting

  5. Kremlin Signals No Breakthrough After Putin’s Talks With US Negotiators

Latest Stories

  1. Why Uttarakhand Outpaced Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh: A Tale of Progress, Resources, Missed Opportunities

  2. Delhi Court Pushes ED National Herald Chargesheet Order To 16 December

  3. Southeast Asia Flood: Death Toll Surges To 174 In Indonesia; Sumatra

  4. India Vs Canada Highlights, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Jugraj Shines As IND Hammer CAN 14-3 To Book Final Spot

  5. Weekly Horoscope for November 30 - December 6, 2025: Major Progress Ahead for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Scorpio & Pisces

  6. Daily Horoscope For November 29, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Cancer, Scorpio, And Pisces

  7. Harvesting Death: How Olive Groves Became A Battlefield In Palestine

  8. Trump 'Terminates' 90% Of Biden's Executive Orders, Threatens Prosecution