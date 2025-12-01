Hardik Pandya Returns To Action In Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy As Selectors Track His Fitness For South Africa T20I Series

Hardik Pandya makes his long-awaited return for Baroda in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as national selectors assess his match fitness ahead of India’s upcoming T20I series against South Africa

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Hardik Pandya Returns To Action In Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
Hardik Pandya Returns To Action In Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
  • Hardik Pandya returns for Baroda in SMAT after recovering from a quadricep injury

  • Selectors, including Pragyan Ojha, will assess his fitness ahead of the South Africa T20Is

  • Shubman Gill also starts his fitness test at COE

India's star all-rounder Hardik Pandya is finally set to step back onto the field as he gears up to represent Baroda in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, his first competitive cricket appearance since late September.

The comeback arrives at a crucial time, with the national selectors closely tracking his recovery and readiness ahead of India’s upcoming T20I series against South Africa. With two games lined up against Punjab and Gujarat on December 2 and 4, the spotlight is firmly on Hardik’s match fitness.

His return has been a long, methodical journey. After suffering a left quadricep injury during India’s Asia Cup fixture against Sri Lanka, the all-rounder has been away from action for over two months.

Since mid-October, he has been stationed at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, working through an intensive rehab block that stretched through the festive period. Now, with his training phase complete, the focus shifts to how his body holds up under real match conditions.

Hardik’s Timely Return as Selectors Finalise South Africa Squad

With the selectors set to announce the squad for the five-match South Africa T20I series, Hardik’s SMAT appearances have become more than just a domestic comeback, they are effectively his final fitness audition. Pragyan Ojha, part of the national selection panel, is expected to be present at both of Baroda’s upcoming fixtures to monitor Hardik’s movement, workload, and readiness for international competition.

Beyond these couple of matches, his availability for the rest of SMAT hinges on the call from the national team. If he is summoned early for South Africa tour preparations, his stay with Baroda could be brief. But for now, Baroda will be relieved to have their marquee all-rounder back, even if only for a short stretch.

"From October 21 to November 30, Hardik didn't even move out of the COE and completed his full rehab and 'Return To Play' protocols. As of now, he has been given the all clear to bat and bowl in T20Is and he has already linked up with the Baroda team for the Punjab game.

He will play on December 4 vs Gujarat and if the Indian team management doesn't summon him earlier, then he plans to play the December 6 game against Haryana also," a source in the know of the developments at the COE informed.

India’s T20I Squad: What to Expect for the South Africa Series

With South Africa vs India 2025 T20I series coming up, all eyes are on Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to finalise the 15-man squad. Reports suggest that Hardik Pandya, freshly cleared after rehab, appears front of the queue for inclusion, thanks to a green signal to bowl and bat.

India's T20I vice-captain Shubman Gill, who injured his neck during the recently concluded Test series against South Africa, also begins his fitenss Tests at COE. It would be interesting if he'll be back in the squad or not.

With PTI Inputs...

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

