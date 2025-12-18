India Reopens Dhaka Visa Centre, Shuts Two Others in Bangladesh Over Security Concerns

India summoned Bangladesh’s envoy and urged the interim government to ensure the safety of Indian missions and facilities in line with diplomatic obligations.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
India-Bangladesh Photo: X
  • The Indian Visa Application Centre (IVAC) in Dhaka resumed operations a day after a temporary shutdown triggered by security threats, while centres in Khulna and Rajshahi were closed.

  • Authorities cited heightened security concerns following protests and warnings of potential threats near the Indian High Commission in the Bangladeshi capital.

India on Thursday resumed operations at its visa application centre in Dhaka, a day after it was shut due to heightened security concerns, while two other similar facilities elsewhere in Bangladesh were closed, officials and reports said.

The Indian Visa Application Centres (IVACs) in southwestern Khulna and northwestern Rajshahi were shut on the same grounds of security concerns.

Bangladesh has five IVAC centres — in Dhaka, Khulna, Rajshahi, the port city of Chattogram, and Sylhet. The IVAC at Dhaka’s Jamuna Future Park serves as the main, integrated centre for all Indian visa services in the capital.

India Summons Bangladesh Envoy Over Security Concerns

“Indian Visa Application Centre in Dhaka is now operational and functioning normally,” an IVAC official told PTI.

The Dhaka centre had announced a temporary closure on Wednesday amid escalating tensions after a large group of anti-India protestors moved towards the Indian High Commission.

However, IVAC said on its website that the centres in Khulna and Rajshahi were closed on Thursday.

“In view of the on-going security situation, we wish to bring to your kind notice that IVAC Rajshahi and Khulna will be closed today (18.12.2025),” it said, adding, “All applicants who have appointment slots booked for submission today will be given a slot at a later date.”

Earlier on Wednesday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) summoned Bangladesh envoy Riaz Hamidullah and conveyed strong concerns over certain extremist elements announcing plans to create a security situation around the Indian mission in Dhaka.

“We expect the interim government to ensure the safety of Missions and Posts in Bangladesh in keeping with its diplomatic obligations,” it said. The envoy was also apprised of India’s serious concerns about the deteriorating security environment in Bangladesh, it added.

(with PTI inputs)

