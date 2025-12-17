India Summons Bangladesh Envoy Over Security Concerns

The move comes amid heightened tensions following anti-India remarks by NCP leader Hasnat Abdullah, as well as a recent diplomatic exchange in which India’s High Commissioner was summoned by Bangladesh.

  • The MEA summoned Bangladesh High Commissioner Riaz Hamidullah over concerns about the deteriorating security environment and threats to the Indian High Commission in Dhaka.

  • India rejected what it called a false narrative by extremist elements and criticised the Bangladesh interim government for failing to investigate incidents or share credible evidence.

Bangladesh High Commissioner M Riaz Hamidullah was summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) over security concerns relating to the Indian High Commission in Dhaka, news agency PTI reported.

The development comes amid heightened tensions following remarks by National Citizen Party (NCP) leader Hasnat Abdullah, who recently made a public speech marked by sharp anti-India rhetoric. Abdullah stated that India is isolating the Northeast’s Seven Sisters and offering shelter to separatist groups if Bangladesh were to face destabilisation.

The summons also follows an earlier diplomatic exchange. Two days ago, India’s High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Pranay Verma, was summoned by the Bangladesh interim government over what it described as “provocative” statements by former Bangladesh prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

MEA issues statement

In a statement, the MEA said: “The Bangladesh High Commissioner to India, Riaz Hamidullah, was today summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs and apprised of India’s strong concerns at the deteriorating security environment in Bangladesh. His attention was drawn, in particular, to the activities of some extremist elements who have announced plans to create a security situation around the Indian Mission in Dhaka.”

The statement added: “India completely rejects the false narrative sought to be created by extremist elements regarding certain recent events in Bangladesh. It is unfortunate that the interim government has neither conducted a thorough investigation nor shared meaningful evidence with India regarding the incidents.”

It further stated that India has close and friendly relations with the people of Bangladesh rooted in the liberation struggle, and strengthened through various developmental and people-to-people initiatives.

"We are in favour of peace and stability in Bangladesh and have consistently called for free, fair, inclusive and credible elections, conducted in a peaceful atmosphere," adding that the country expects the interim government to ensure the safety of Missions and Posts in Bangladesh in keeping with its diplomatic obligations.

