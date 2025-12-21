Security Tightened at Indian Missions in Bangladesh’s Sylhet

"Inqilab Mancha had staged a sit-in in front of the Sylhet Central Shaheed Minar, protesting Hadi’s killing and raising slogans against what they described as Indian dominance," according to the reports.



Hadi, a well-known leader of the student-led demonstrations that overthrew the Awami League administration led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina last year, ran in the general elections on February 12.



On December 12, masked gunmen shot him in the head during an election campaign in the Bijoynagar neighbourhood of central Dhaka. On Thursday, while receiving treatment in Singapore, he passed away.