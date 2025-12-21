Security Tightened at Indian Missions in Bangladesh’s Sylhet

Security was increased at the Indian Assistant High Commission, its residence, and the visa centre in Sylhet after Hadi’s death.
Protests by Inqilab Mancha included sit-ins and anti-India slogans, with threats to besiege the mission.
Hadi’s killing triggered violence nationwide, including stone-pelting at the Indian mission in Chattogram.
In response to increased tensions following the killing of well-known youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi, security has been bolstered at the Indian Assistant High Commission office and the visa application centre in Bangladesh's Sylhet city, officials said on Saturday.
The Dhaka Tribune newspaper cited Additional Deputy Commissioner (Media) of the Sylhet Metropolitan Police Saiful Islam as saying that the increased security measures were implemented to guarantee that "no third party can exploit the situation".
The Assistant High Commission office in the Upashahar neighbourhood, the Assistant High Commissioner's residence in the same area, and the visa application centre in the Shobhanighat area all had increased security starting on Friday morning, according to police.
Additionally, security personnel stayed on duty all night.
Gano Odhikar Parishad announced a plan to besiege the Assistant High Commission office after Inqilab Mancha spokesperson Hadi passed away on Thursday.
"Inqilab Mancha had staged a sit-in in front of the Sylhet Central Shaheed Minar, protesting Hadi’s killing and raising slogans against what they described as Indian dominance," according to the reports.
Hadi, a well-known leader of the student-led demonstrations that overthrew the Awami League administration led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina last year, ran in the general elections on February 12.
On December 12, masked gunmen shot him in the head during an election campaign in the Bijoynagar neighbourhood of central Dhaka. On Thursday, while receiving treatment in Singapore, he passed away.
His death triggered attacks and vandalism across Bangladesh, including stone-hurling at the Assistant Indian High Commissioner's residence in Chattogram on Thursday.
Hadi, 32, was laid to rest on Saturday amid extra-tight security beside the grave of National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam near the Dhaka University mosque.
Tens of thousands of people attended the funeral prayers, and ahead of the ritual, they chanted anti-India slogans like “Delhi or Dhaka - Dhaka, Dhaka” and “brother Hadi’s blood will not be allowed to go in vain”.
Just after the funeral, Hadi's party, Inqilab Mancha, issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the interim government, demanding "visible progress" in the arrest of those responsible for his killing.