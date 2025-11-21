Sentenced To Chaos: Will Delhi Extradite Sheikh Hasina To Bangladesh?

The wounds never healed. There was no reconciliation. When Hasina came to power, she sent Jamaat leaders to the gallows to bring closure to families who demanded justice. These divisions persisted throughout Hasina’s long tenure—from 2009 to 2024. She banned the Jamaat, put thousands of political opponents in prison, and cracked down on dissent. Her government was focused on providing special benefits to families linked to the country’s freedom movement. The last straw was when Hasina sought to bring in a quota in government jobs for them. That decision brought simmering anger into the open, with students defying government crackdowns. The rest, as we know, is history.