Bangladesh Marks First Anniversary Of Student-Led ‘July Uprising’ That Ousted Sheikh Hasina

Interim Prime Minister Muhammad Yunus read out the “July Declaration” urging constitutional recognition of the 2024 uprising that led to the ouster of Sheikh Hasina.
The rally in Dhaka saw a security deployment as events marking the anniversary were held amid continuing political uncertainty.
Rights groups and analysts say hopes for a democratic Bangladesh remain unfulfilled, one year after the violent uprising.
Thousands gathered in Bangladesh's capital Dhaka on Tuesday to mark the first anniversary of the 2024 student-led movement known as the “July Uprising,” which toppled Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina after 16 years in power.
At the heart of the rally was the reading of the “July Declaration” by interim government head Muhammad Yunus, delivered in front of the national Parliament complex. “The Uprising Day should serve as a reminder that the struggle for a better future continues,” Yunus said, as reported by PTI.
The declaration called for constitutional recognition of the mass movement and demanded justice for alleged crimes committed under the Hasina regime. It urged that the declaration be included in a future reformed constitution after the next national elections. The 1,000-word statement also detailed alleged human rights abuses, including enforced disappearances and political killings, under the previous administration.
Security remained tight across Dhaka, with armed vehicles on patrol to prevent disruption by supporters of the now-banned Awami League. Despite the security buildup and a nationwide holiday, attendance at some events was muted due to heavy rains, reported PTI.
Since the uprising, Hasina has remained in self-exile in India.
Though the uprising marked a political shift, analysts say Bangladesh is still grappling with instability, and the promised reforms remain incomplete.
Yunus was appointed Chief Adviser to the interim administration on August 8, 2024. He has promised electoral reforms and national reconciliation.
The declaration came two days after the National Citizen Party (NCP) came up with their manifesto for "New Bangladesh". The manifesto called for the formation of a "Second Republic" and the adoption of a new constitution, scrapping the post-independence 1972 constitution.
As per PTI, Human Rights Watch noted in a statement: “The hope of the thousands who braved lethal violence a year ago when they opposed Sheikh Hasina’s abusive rule to build a rights-respecting democracy remains unfulfilled”,
While Yunus avoided making any reference to rewriting the constitution, he stressed the need to protect the gains of the movement.
The government has declared July 5 an annual public holiday to commemorate the uprising.