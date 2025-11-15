Two Indians Arrested In Kathmandu For Keeping 33 Puppies In Cramped Cage

Two Indians were arrested in Kathmandu for allegedly keeping 33 puppies in a cramped cage.
Two Indian nationals have been taken into custody in Kathmandu after police discovered 33 puppies allegedly kept in cramped and inhuman conditions, according to PTI.
The puppies “were found confined in a cramped cage in an inhuman manner,” Nepal Police said in a press release. The animals were subsequently handed over to Team Sankalpa Nepal, a non-governmental organisation, for rehabilitation.
According to PTI, the two men have been placed in judicial custody for five days while the case proceeds.
