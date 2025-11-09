Hundreds Missing After Migrant Boat Sinks Near Malaysia–Thailand Border

A migrant boat carrying about 300 people sank near the Malaysia–Thailand border; hundreds remain missing.
Ten people have been rescued and one body recovered, believed to be a Rohingya woman.
Authorities fear a high death toll as search operations continue amid rough sea conditions.
A boat carrying around 300 migrants from Myanmar capsized near the maritime border between Malaysia and Thailand, leaving hundreds missing and feared dead. Authorities said that only 10 people have been rescued so far, while one body—believed to be that of a Rohingya woman—has been recovered.
Initial reports indicate the vessel departed from Myanmar’s Rakhine State before splitting into smaller boats near the border to evade authorities. Many on board were believed to be Rohingya refugees and Bangladeshi nationals attempting to reach Malaysia in search of safety and work.
Search and rescue operations are underway, involving Malaysian and Thai authorities. Officials fear the death toll could rise sharply given the large number of people on board and the strong sea currents in the area. The tragedy once again highlights the peril faced by migrants fleeing conflict and poverty through dangerous maritime routes.