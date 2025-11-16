IND Vs SA 1st Test: South Africa Complete Heist In Kolkata As India Fail To Chase 124 Runs

South Africa defeated India in the 1st Test at Kolkata
The hosts failed to chase down the target of 124
Both teams will meet again for the 2nd Test in Guwahati from November 22 onwards
India lost the first Test against South Africa by 30 runs inside three days as a capacity Kolkata crowd stood in silence after the dramatic Eden Gardens collapse.
Chasing a 124-run target on a treacherous surface, South Africa dismissed India for 93 all out in 35 overs for their first victory in the country in 15 years.
Day 3 began with India sniffing a win, the most likely result considering what had transpired on the first two days. Temba Bavuma, returning to lead the world champions, won the toss and opted to bat first on a fine Friday morning.
The Proteas' first innings lasted only 55 overs with Jasprit Bumrah claiming a five-wicket haul (5/27). However, the visitors hit back by bowling India out for 189 in 62.2 overs -- just 30 more than their own total. Still, by stumps on Day 2, though, they were reeling at 93 for 7.
In another innings dominated by bowlers, South Africa were bowled out for 153, with skipper Temba Bavuma stranded unbeaten on 55 off 136 -- the sole fifty of the match.
With the Eden Gardens pitch behaving like a minefield, a target of 124 runs was always going to be a massive task for India. And it proved more than sufficient for South Africa.
The chase began in disarray, with Marco Jansen removing Yashasvi Jaiswal for a second time in the match, in the very first over. KL Rahul followed soon after, also falling to Jansen, leaving India tottering at 1/2 by the third over.
Then, spinners Simon Harmer (4/21) and Keshav Maharaj (2/37) took over, sharing six wickets and tightening the noose.
For India, new No. 3 Washington Sundar (31 off 92) and Axar Patel (26 off 17) played contrasting knocks even as the batting lineup crumbled around them.
Captain Shubman Gill, sidelined with a neck sprain sustained during India's first innings, did not bat. Mohammed Siraj's dismissal off the final ball of the 35th over sealed India's fate.