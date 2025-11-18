India Vs South Africa, 1st Test Review: Long Eden Gardens Wait Sullied By Dubious Pitch

India's Jasprit Bumrah, right, and batting partner Mohammed Siraj, left, leave the field with South Africa's captain Temba Bavuma at the end of the first Test in Kolkata. Photo: AP

India's Jasprit Bumrah, right, and batting partner Mohammed Siraj, left, leave the field with South Africa's captain Temba Bavuma at the end of the first Test in Kolkata. Photo: AP