India Vs South Africa, 2nd Test Stats Highlights: Check Staggering, Almost Unbelievable Facts And Figures

India's players celebrate the dismissal of South Africa's captain Temba Bavuma, second left, on the fourth day of the second cricket test match between India and South Africa in Guwahati. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath

India's players celebrate the dismissal of South Africa's captain Temba Bavuma, second left, on the fourth day of the second cricket test match between India and South Africa in Guwahati. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath