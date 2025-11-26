India Vs South Africa, 2nd Test Stats Highlights: Check Staggering, Almost Unbelievable Facts And Figures

India suffered a 408-run defeat at the hands of South Africa in the 2nd Test
The hosts lost the series 0-2
The India vs South Africa 2025 Test series produced some staggering stats
India suffered a 408-run defeat in the second Test against South Africa at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, on Wednesday, marking a historic low in the nation's cricket history.
Resuming on the overnight score of 27/2, India were dismissed 140 in 63.5 overs on Day 5. Ravindra Jadeja was the lone player to hit a half‑century in the innings, while Simon Harmer ran through the Indian line-up with figures of 6 for 37.
South African spinners (Simon Harmer and Keshav Maharaj) outbowled India's famed spin attack on Indian soil, flipping the traditional script as South Africa recorded their second Test series win in India, the first being under Hansie Cronje in 2000.
And with that, India's aura of invincibility at home has been shattered -- an unprecedented two whitewashes in 12 months. They have now lost five in seven Test matches at home.
Conversely, India's batting collapse, Harmer's spin masterclass, Marco Jansen's all-round brilliance, and Temba Bavuma's unbeaten captaincy streak combined to script one of the most stunning away series wins in modern Test cricket.
The India vs South Africa 2025 Test series produced some staggering, almost unbelievable statistics. Here's a look at a few facts and figures:
India's Struggles Explained In Five Points
1. India's batting average across four innings was just 15.23 -- their second-lowest ever in a Test series, only behind 12.42 in New Zealand (2002-03).
2. No Indian batter scored a century in the entire series. The last time this happened at home was in 1995-96, against New Zealand.
3. India suffered their biggest-ever Test defeat by runs -- 408 runs in Guwahati.
4. This was India's second home series whitewash -- 0-3 vs New Zealand in 2024, now 0-2 vs South Africa in 2025 -- in successive years.
5. India have now lost two home series in successive years for the first time since 1985 -- vs West Indies in 1983, and vs England in 1984-85.
South Africa's Dominance Captured In Six Points
1. Marco Jansen won Player of the Match in Guwahati: 93 runs, 6/48 & 1/23 -- a rare all-round performance by a visiting pacer.
2. Simon Harmer took 17 wickets in the series, earning the Player of the Series award. His figures in India now stand at 27 wickets at an average of 15.03, with a strike rate of 36.1 across four Tests. 17 wickets in this series.
3. Aiden Markram set a world record for most catches in a Test match (9), surpassing Ajinkya Rahane's 8, vs Sri Lanka in 2015 (Galle).
4. South Africa's 408-run win was their second-biggest victory margin by runs in history, behind only 492 vs Australia in Johannesburg (2018).
5. Temba Bavuma hasn't lost a Test as captain, 11 wins in 12 -- the best start by any Test skipper in history.
6. South Africa have now won three consecutive Test series in Asia:
-- 2-0 vs Bangladesh (2024), 1-1 vs Pakistan (2025), and 2-0 vs India (2025).
Updated ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 Table
Australia, who have defeated England in the first Ashes Test, continue to dominate the WTC leaderboard with a perfect win record. But India have dropped to fifth place after the Guwahati loss.
Meanwhile, South Africa, the reigning champions, have solidified their position at second, above Sri Lanka and Pakistan.
|Pos
|Team
|Pld
|W
|D
|L
|T
|Ded
|Con
|Pts
|PCT
|1
|Australia
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|48
|48
|100
|2
|South Africa
|4
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|48
|36
|75
|3
|Sri Lanka
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|24
|16
|66.67
|4
|Pakistan
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|24
|12
|50
|5
|India
|9
|4
|1
|4
|0
|0
|108
|52
|48.15
|6
|England
|6
|2
|1
|3
|0
|2
|72
|26
|36.11
|7
|Bangladesh
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|24
|4
|16.66
|8
|New Zealand
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|West Indies
|5
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|60
|0
|0
*Pld (played), W (won), D (draw), L (lost), T (tied), Ded (points deducted), Con (total points contested), Pts (points), PCT (percentage of points won).
Points System: 12 points for a win; 6 points for a tie; 4 points for a draw. Points are deducted for slow over rates.
Teams are ranked according to the percentage of points won. The top two teams in the points table compete at the final at Lord's, London, in June 2027.