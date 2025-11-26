India Vs South Africa 2nd Test: Temba Bavuma Softens Tone After Coach Shukri Conrad’s ‘Grovel’ Remark

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma downplayed the furore over coach Shukri Conrad’s “grovel” comment, even after the visitors secured a 408-run win in Guwahati, inflicting India’s heaviest home Test defeat ever

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Temba Bavuma Softens Tone After Coach Shukri Conrad’s ‘Grovel’ Remark
RSA Vs SL, 2nd Test: | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • South Africa beat India by 408 runs in 2nd Test, clean sweep series 2-0

  • Temba Bavuma called for calm after Shukri Conrad’s “grovel” remark, saying the coach “will have a look at his comments”

  • Bavuma also noted that some in the series, on both sides, “crossed the line”

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma on Wednesday downplayed Shukri Conrad's controversial remarks that he wanted India to "really grovel", through a prosaic reasoning that the head coach "will have a look at his comments".

Former players from both India and South Africa, including legends Anil Kumble and Dale Steyn, have expressed disappointment at Conrad's usage of the word "grovel", which carries a historical context, to describe Proteas' dominance in the just-concluded Test series which they won 2-0.

Also Read: Shukri Conrad's Comment Overshadows South Africa's Historic Test Series Win

"Comments made by coach came to me this morning. I was focused on game and didn't have a chance to speak to him. Shukri is close to 60 years old and he will have a look at his comments," Bavuma said at the post-match press conference when asked about the comment that sparked a controversy.

Referring to the "bauna" comment made by Jasprit Bumrah to describe the South Africa skipper's height during the first Test in Kolkata, Bavuma added, "But in this series certain guys have also crossed the line. Not saying coach crossed the line, but he will surely think about it." For the uninitiated, the word 'grovel' carries a cricketing context.

Related Content
Related Content

In 1976, when the West Indies arrived in England for a Test series as overwhelming favourites, then English captain Tony Greig during a pre-series interview said, "... I intend to make them (West Indies) grovel." West Indies thrashed England 5-0 in the series and made Greig eat humble pie.

South Africa completed a 2-0 series sweep of India with a 408-run drubbing of the hosts in the second Test here, having entered the game after a 30-run victory in Kolkata.

Conrad made the comments after the end of fourth day's play in the second Test with his team in a commanding position to win their first Test series in India in 25 years.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. From SMAT To T20 World Cup: Urvil Patel's 31-Ball Century Demands Selector's Attention

  2. India Vs South Africa, 2nd Test: Hosts Slip To 5th In WTC Points Table After SA Drubbing

  3. India Vs South Africa, 2nd Test Stats Highlights: Check Staggering, Almost Unbelievable Facts And Figures

  4. India Vs South Africa: Gautam Gambhir Says BCCI Will Decide His Future After Test Whitewash

  5. 'Wanted India To Grovel': Shukri Conrad's Comment Overshadows South Africa's Historic Test Series Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  5. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

Badminton News

  1. Syed Modi International 2025 Preview: Indians In Action, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Lakshya Sen Wins First Title Of 2025 With BWF Australian Open Super 500 Victory

  3. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  5. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Rise Of DBT Politics: How Welfare Payments Are Transforming Indian Elections

  2. Why Kumbh Mela In Nashik Threatens The City’s Green Heart And The Fight To Save It

  3. Former Bihar CM Rabri Devi Assigned New House, Must Vacate Long-Time Bungalow

  4. India’s New Labour Codes Take Effect | All You Need To Know

  5. Parts Of Jharkhand In Grip of Cold, Gumla Witnesses Lowest Temperature

Entertainment News

  1. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  2. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  3. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

  4. Nishaanchi 2 Review | A Pointed Commentary On Vigilante Justice, Masculinities & The Sacrificing Mother Figure

  5. Wicked: For Good Review | A Dazzling Conclusion Questioning Apolitical Values In Troubled Times

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Modi, Meloni Unveil India–Italy Initiative to Counter Terror Financing at G20 Meet

  2. Pope Leo XIV’s Visit Rekindles Hope in Crisis-Stricken Lebanon

  3. Pakistan To Export 100,000 Tonnes Of Rice To Bangladesh Amid Strengthened Trade Ties

  4. Ukraine, Russia Exchange Overnight Strikes As Zelensky Signals Openness To Revised US Peace Plan

  5. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

Latest Stories

  1. Four Dead As Fire Tears Through Hong Kong High-Rise In Tai Po

  2. November 26, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Taurus, Leo, And Pisces

  3. Rise Of DBT Politics: How Welfare Payments Are Transforming Indian Elections

  4. India Constitution Day: Rights, Duties And Need For Fraternity Today

  5. Nearly 14 Lakh SIR Forms Marked ‘Uncollectable’ in West Bengal: Election Commission

  6. India’s New Labour Codes Take Effect | All You Need To Know

  7. Former Bihar CM Rabri Devi Assigned New House, Must Vacate Long-Time Bungalow

  8. Safdarjung’s Pioneering Renal Transplant Milestone Saves 11-Year-Old