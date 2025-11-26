'Wanted India To Grovel': Shukri Conrad's Comment Overshadows South Africa's Historic Test Series Win

South Africa humiliate India with a 408-run victory in the 2nd Test
Proteas claim first red-ball series win since 1999/2000
Why Shukri Conrad used the word "grovel" during day 4 press conference?
Know all about the history of the word in cricketing context
On the 5th and final day of the 2nd Test, South Africa handed a humiliating 408-run loss to India at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. It officially marks the Indian team's heaviest defeat by runs in the longest format and one that will haunt the side for a long time.
India were asked to chase a mammoth target of 549 runs on day 4 and by the 2nd session of the fifth day, Rishabh Pant and co were folded for just 140.
South African off-spinner Simon Harmer, who led from the front with his 6-wicket haul, was adjudged man of the match.
All-rounder Marco Jansen became the man of the series for his extra-ordinary performance throughout the series.
What Did Shukri Conrad Say During Day 4 Press Conference?
But before South Africa wrote history in Guwahati, their head coach Shukri Conrad was all over the news for his remarks during the day 4 press conference on November 25.
When asked about South Africa's decision to continue to bat even after gaining a 500+ lead on day 4, Conrad stated that he wanted the Indians to "grovel" and bat them completely out of the game.
He took a reference from late England captain Tony Greig, who infamously used the very same quotes, way back in 1976 when his side welcomed the West Indies for a 5-match Test series.
How 'Grovel' Originated In Cricketing Context?
During the build-up of the series, Tony Greig, in an interview with BBC, was asked to reflect on the might of the West Indies side. His response was quite shocking and very racist - according to some.
Greig stated that the West Indies were not as good as everyone thinks and that he intends to make them grovel with the help of his teammates.
"I'm not really sure they're as good as everyone thinks. These guys, if they get on top they are magnificent cricketers. But if they're down, they grovel, and I intend, with the help of Closey (Brian Close) and a few others, to make them grovel." - Greig told BBC's Sportsnight.
"To lie facing the ground, especially in fear or to behave toward someone in a way that shows you are small and unimportant and the other person is powerful." - this is how the Cambridge Dictionary describes the word grovel.
Tony Greig's comments did not sit well with the West Indian team. Clive Lloyd claimed that the word grovel is more than enough to "raise the blood pressure of a black man", referring to the racist provocation.
The great Sir Viv Richards was equally stunned and said, "This was the greatest motivating speech the England captain could have given to any West Indian team."
Fast forward a few months from Greig's infamous comments, West Indies returned as 3-0 victors of a 5-match Test series in England.
It's been 50 years since that happened and the word grovel has resurfaced once again in the cricketing world, thanks to Shukri Conrad.
A lot of people feel that Conrad was being racist with that statement but to justify himself, he stated that he just stole Tony Greig's infamous phrase.
Who Is Shukri Conrad?
Shukri Conrad is a former South African all-rounder, who took over as the nation's head coach back in 2023.
Under his leadership, the Proteas ended their ICC trophy drought by beating Australia in the 2025 World Test Championships final at Lord's in June.
5 months later, he has become the first coach since the 1999/2000 series to help South Africa win a Test series on Indian soil.