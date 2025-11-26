IND Vs SA 2nd Test: Indians Suffer Their Heaviest Defeat In Longest Format - Check Full Details

India endure 2-0 series whitewash to the hands of South Africa
Proteas registered a 408-run victory in the 2nd Test
Hosts suffer their heaviest defeat in red-ball cricket
Team India have suffered a shocking whitewash to the hands of South Africa in the 2-match Test series. The visitors sealed the series with a whopping 408-run margin, their biggest against the Indians, during the 2nd match in Guwahati.
It is first time since the 1999/2000 series that the Proteas will walkaway as the winners, and that too, in dominant fashion.
Temba Bavuma's reigning World Test champions totally depleted the Indian side, which is looking like a shadow of their former selves. In the 1st Test, India failed to chase down just 124 runs and were embarrassed with a 30-run loss.
There were hopes that the side would improve in the 2nd Test, but that wasn't going to be the case. India went on to further succumb to the pressure under the captaincy of Rishabh Pant, who has indeed failed to make an impact with his leadership as well as batting.
Without Shubman Gill, this Indian side looked like a bunch of kids wanting to compete against the big boys. It was evident across all the innings of the 2nd Test in Guwahati, where the hosts suffered their heaviest Test match defeat.
South Africa battered India in the 1st innings, scoring 489 runs before bundling them out for just 201 by day 3 and asking them to field for the 3rd day straight.
The Proteas then ended up leaving 549 as the target for India, right before the end of day 4.
India were able to score only 140 runs, that too, because of Ravindra Jadeja's half-century. It was South Africa's off-spinner Simon Harmer, who stole the show with his 6-wicket haul.
This 408-run loss marks the heaviest defeat for India by runs in a Test match. A brand new low for Indian cricket.
Having said that, here's the full list of India's biggest defeats in red-ball cricket.
|Margin
|Opponent
|Year
|408 runs
|South Africa
|2025
|342 runs
|Australia
|2004
|341 runs
|Pakistan
|2006
|337 runs
|Australia
|2007
|333 runs
|Australia
|2017
|329 runs
|South Africa
|1996