India Vs South Africa 2nd Test: SA Beat IND By 408 Runs In Guwahati To Seal Series After 25 Years

IND were handed out a 408-run defeat by SA in the 2nd Test in Guwahati
The Proteas also won the series 2-0
Simon Harmer took 9 wickets in the Test match
Led by Simon Harmer's brilliant spin bowling, Temba Bavuma-led South Africa handed India their biggest Test defeat, a margin of 408 runs in 2nd Test at Guwahati on Wednesday, November 26. The Proteas also swept the series 2-0.
The result also meant India slipped to fifth place in the ICC Test World Championship 2025–27 standings after suffering a 408-run defeat to South Africa in the second Test in Guwahati on Wednesday. As for the Proteas, they are in second place.
This was the second time in a space of mere 13 months that India ended up whitewashed at home, severely denting their chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship.
Under head coach Gautam Gambhir, India have now lost five Tests against New Zealand and South Africa at home. It is also the first time in 66 years that the team has lost 5 Tests in a space of seven months.
A chase of 549 was never possible but what one expected was a semblance of fight which wasn't there on a day five Indian track presenting itself in all its might on which the ball bounced like a hissing snake and turned as if on a hairpin Himalayan bend.
Marco Jansen, who played the perfect all-rounder in this Test match, took a one-handed stunner to skittle India for 140 in 63.5 overs and give the Temba Bavuma-led side a victory to cherish for a long time.
Off-spinner Simon Harmer's career got a second wind as he decimated the Indian team with turn, bounce and zip off the same surface on which home bowlers looked pedestrian.
Once skipper Rishabh Pant (13) was dismissed failing to counter the bounce, the writing was on the wall. The likes of Sai Sudharsan, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel and Nitish Reddy, which is the new brigade in Test cricket simply didn't have enough preparation to read a spinner from his hands.
Only Ravindra Jadeja (53) walked the talk when it came to putting up a good fight but there was no one at the other end to help the veteran.
(With PTI inputs)