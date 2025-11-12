India Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Proteas Coach Shukri Conrad Backs His Spin Trio For Success

First India vs South Africa Test at Eden Gardens from November 14
Shukri Conrad hopes spinners can carry forward strong form from Pakistan tour
Draws parallel with South Africa’s ICC World Test Championship final win against Australia
South Africa's head coach, Shukri Conrad, is expressing strong confidence in his spin trio — Keshav Maharaj, Senuran Muthusamy and Simon Harmer — in their bid to face India's experienced spinners in the forthcoming Test series. He asserted that these spinners can match their seasoned Indian counterparts and even "make history of our own", drawing a parallel with South Africa’s ICC World Test Championship final win against Australia.
After the Test opener at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday (November 14, 2025), the series moves to Guwahati, which will host its first-ever Test match from November 22. Maharaj, Muthusamy and Harmer are expected to carry forward the strong form they displayed during their recent tour of Pakistan.
Conrad said at a pre-match press conference, "Not saying that we didn't have good spinners in the past, but we certainly think we've got a better pack of spinners now in Keshav, Simon and Sen."
Coach Highlights Preparation For Indian Conditions
Conrad emphasised the value of having quality spinners in the squad, stating, "Having good spinners in your team, does that add spice to the overall contest? Yes, I think it gives us a lot of confidence."
He acknowledged that while South Africa have enjoyed talented spinners in the past, the current trio forms a stronger unit. He further added, "It gives us a lot of confidence that if the conditions are (conducive) we feel that we've got the armoury to obviously challenge India in that respect as well."
Conrad reiterated his optimism by declaring, "We're quietly confident that we can make history of our own here in Eden Gardens and in India." He compared this series to the historic WTC final victory over Australia, framing both as monumental challenges. "Yes, we had the final against Australia that we won which was massive. I compare this series, and this match, to that final."
He added: "Look India, tough challenge anyway in the world and when you come to an iconic venue like Eden Gardens, it just makes it even tougher. I don't think you can compare the quality of the sides we played against (Pakistan) to India and this will be our biggest challenge. Certainly in my 20th match, I don't think there's been a bigger challenge (than this)."
IPL Experience, Pace Options Add Depth
Conrad observed that participation in the Indian Premier League (IPL) has familiarised many South African players with Indian conditions and opposition. He remarked, "I think previously you came to India as a newbie and not having experienced India before, you can be taken aback by the occasion, but I think our guys are comfortable in their environment, they're comfortable with the opposition they play against because of their involvement in the IPL."
Conrad also highlighted that although spin bowling receives much attention in India, both teams boast world-class fast bowlers. He stated, "Everybody talks about spin in India, but on both sides they've got world-class fast bowlers. And again, if history is to be believed, then there's always something for the fast bowlers at Eden Gardens."
(With PTI inputs)