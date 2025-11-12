India Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Jurel To Feature In Eden Gardens Clash, Confirms Assistant Coach

Wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel is set to play in India’s opening Test against South Africa, while all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy is likely to sit out
Jurel has been in excellent form, scoring three centuries, a half-century, and another 40-plus in his last eight first-class innings
India’s assistant coach Ryn Ten Doeschate said the team is focused on setting a strategy to win
India’s assistant coach Ryn Ten Doeschate on Wednesday indicated that Dhruv Jurel is likely to play in the first Test against South Africa at Eden Gardens, starting Friday.
“I think we have a pretty good idea of the combination. Given the way Dhruv has performed over the last six months, including two centuries against South Africa A in Bangalore last week, he is certain to play this week,” Ten Doeschate said at a press conference.
On Nitish Kumar Reddy, he added, "The primary focus is to set out a strategy to win the game. Nitish didn’t get much game time in Australia. Given the importance of this series and the conditions we expect, he might miss out in this Test."
Jurel has been in exceptional form in domestic cricket this season, with scores of 140, 1, 56, 125, 44, 6, 132, and 127 not out in his last eight first-class innings. His run includes three hundreds, including a Test century, a half-century, and another 40-plus score, making his selection almost unavoidable.
Jurel could be one of the key battles to watch in India vs South Africa first Test, bringing his in-form batting and wicketkeeping skills to the fore.
With his current momentum, Jurel is expected to provide India with stability and firepower at the top of the order, while the team strategises for conditions likely to favour bowlers in the opening match.
