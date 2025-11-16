IND Vs SA, 1st Test: Siraj's Cracker Shatters Harmer’s Off-Stump In Eden Gardens Mayhem - Watch

Mohammed Siraj produced a fiery spell to wrap up South Africa on Day 3 for 153 all out in the second innings at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. India chase a tricky 124-run target to take the first Test

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
India Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Mohammed Siraj Simon Harmer Off-Stump In Eden Gardens - Watch
India's Mohammed Siraj celebrates the dismissal of South Africa's Keshav Maharaj, front, on the third day of the first cricket test match between India and South Africa in Kolkata, India, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Mohammed Siraj finished South Africa’s innings with two quick wickets, including Harmer bowled and Maharaj trapped LBW

  • South Africa posted 159, India responded with 189, setting a target of 124 for a 1-0 lead in the two-match series

  • India stumbled early in the chase, losing Jaiswal and Rahul, while captain Shubman Gill was ruled out with a neck injury

  • Bumrah removed Bosch to end a gritty 44-run 8th-wicket partnership with Bavuma

A cracking delivery from Mohammed Siraj left Simon Harmer's off stump in an absolute wreck on Day 3 of the first India vs South Africa Test at Eden Gardens, Kolkata Sunday.

With the spinners struggling to test the Proteas batters, especially captain Temba Bavuma, India's stand-in skipper Rishabh Pant turned to the pacers. Jasprit Bumrah cleaned up Corbin Bosch (25 off 37) in the 52nd over to break a defiant 44-run eighth-wicket stand.

And soon Siraj wrapped up the Proteas' innings. The right-arm pacer claimed two wickets in the space of three balls in his second over of the innings.

India Vs South Africa, 1st Test Live Score

First, a fiery delivery to leave the wicket in tatters -- a length ball that angled into the right-handed batter, and the visiting No.1 committed the crime of shouldering arms.

Watch the dismissal here:

Two balls later, Siraj trapped Keshav Maharaj in front -- a well-directed yorker crashing into the toes. A desperate review failed to save the last man, with replays showing the ball hitting the middle.

Maharaj thus became the fifth South African to bag a pair, getting out without scoring in both innings, after Herschelle Gibbs, Lonwabo Tsotsobe, Vernon Philander, and Aiden Markram.

Bavuma was left stranded on 55 not out off 136.

That set India needing to score 124 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series of this ICC World Championship 2025-27 tie. A tricky target considering what has been witnessed so far in the three previous innings.

Batting first, South Africa managed only 159, but they responded brilliantly by dismissing India for 189. Statistically speaking, the highest target successfully chased down at Eden Gardens was 117 by India against South Africa in 2004, while the lowest defended was 192 by India against England during the 1972/73 series.

At the time of filling the report, India were tottering a 1/2 with openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (0) and KL Rahul (4) falling to Marco Jansen, both caught behind.

India captain Shubman Gill has already been ruled out after suffering a neck sprain while batting.

Published At:
