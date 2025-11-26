India Vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 5 Tea Report: Simon Harmer Puts SA In Driver's Seat As Hosts Reel At IND 90/5

Resuming at the overnight score of 27/2, India were undone by off-spinner Harmer (4/23), who picked the wickets of night watchman Kuldeep Yadav (5), Dhruv Jurel (2) and skipper Rishabh Pant (13)

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
IND vs SA 2nd test day 5 photos from Guwahati-Simon Harmer
South Africa's Simon Harmer bowls a delivery during the fifth day of the second Test cricket match between India and South Africa, at ACA Stadium, Barsapara in Guwahati. | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • IND are reeling at 90/5 at tea on day 5 of the 2nd Test against SA

  • Simon Harmer has taken three wickets

  • India are chasing a mammoth 549-run target

South African spinner Simon Harmer picked up three wickets in the morning session as India hobbled to 90 for 5 at tea on the final day of the second Test on Wednesday.

Resuming at the overnight score of 27/2, India were undone by off-spinner Harmer (4/23), who picked the wickets of night watchman Kuldeep Yadav (5), Dhruv Jurel (2) and skipper Rishabh Pant (13), as the home team's batters continued to struggle against spin.

ALSO READ | IND Vs SA 2nd Test Day 5 LIVE Cricket Score

India are chasing a mammoth 549-run target while South Africa need five wickets to clinch the two-match series having already won the first Test.

Brief Scores:

South Africa: 489 & 260 for 5 declared

India: 201 & 90 for 5 in 47 overs (Ravindra Jadeja 23 batting, Sai Sudharsan 14 batting, Simon Harmer 4/23).

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 5: IND Lose Sudharsan Post Tea As SA Edge Closer To Win

  2. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Round 1 LIVE Score: Goa, Mizoram, Uttarakhand, Services Smash 170+; MUM Opt To Bowl First

  3. South Africa Coach Shukri Conrad On India’s Uphill 549-Run Fourth-Day Chase, Says, ‘We Wanted Them To Really Grovel’

  4. India's Test Cricket Crisis: Poor Tactics, Wrong XIs, Or South Africa's Supremacy - Who Is To Blame?

  5. Dharmendra Passes Away: Cricketer Virat Kohli Pays Tribute, Says "We Have Lost A Legend"

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  5. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

Badminton News

  1. Syed Modi International 2025 Preview: Indians In Action, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Lakshya Sen Wins First Title Of 2025 With BWF Australian Open Super 500 Victory

  3. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  5. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Why Kumbh Mela In Nashik Threatens The City’s Green Heart And The Fight To Save It

  2. Rajasthan Weather Forecast: Record-Breaking Cold Grips State in November 2025

  3. Delhi NCR Air Quality Plummets to Hazardous Levels Amid Dense Smog and Fog Alert

  4. Breaking ‘Inherited’ Taboos: Why Kerala Muslims Are Remarrying Under Special Marriage Act

  5. No More Pocket Veto: How Justice Pardiwala’s Judgment in TN Governor’s case Redefined Assent to Bills

Entertainment News

  1. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  2. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  3. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

  4. Nishaanchi 2 Review | A Pointed Commentary On Vigilante Justice, Masculinities & The Sacrificing Mother Figure

  5. Wicked: For Good Review | A Dazzling Conclusion Questioning Apolitical Values In Troubled Times

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Modi, Meloni Unveil India–Italy Initiative to Counter Terror Financing at G20 Meet

  2. Mental Health Conditions Rising Sharply Across The US, Impacting Millions Of Workers

  3. Pope Leo XIV’s Visit Rekindles Hope in Crisis-Stricken Lebanon

  4. Pakistan To Export 100,000 Tonnes Of Rice To Bangladesh Amid Strengthened Trade Ties

  5. Ukraine, Russia Exchange Overnight Strikes As Zelensky Signals Openness To Revised US Peace Plan

Latest Stories

  1. November 26, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Taurus, Leo, And Pisces

  2. Rise Of DBT Politics: How Welfare Payments Are Transforming Indian Elections

  3. India Constitution Day: Rights, Duties And Need For Fraternity Today

  4. Nearly 14 Lakh SIR Forms Marked ‘Uncollectable’ in West Bengal: Election Commission

  5. India’s New Labour Codes Take Effect | All You Need To Know

  6. Former Bihar CM Rabri Devi Assigned New House, Must Vacate Long-Time Bungalow

  7. Safdarjung’s Pioneering Renal Transplant Milestone Saves 11-Year-Old

  8. Chelsea 3-0 Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Blues Run 10-Man Blaugrana Ragged In Dominant Win