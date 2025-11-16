India Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 3: Injured Gill Ruled Out As IND Push To Finish SA Innings

India Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 3: South Africa's captain Temba Bavuma plays on a delivery by India's Jasprit Bumrah on the second day of the first cricket test match between India and South Africa in Kolkata, India, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

India Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 3: Hello and welcome to our live coverage as the first Test enters its third day on Sunday, 16 November at Eden Gardens. India took full control on Day 2 after South Africa, bowled out for 159, briefly fought back by restricting the hosts to 189. KL Rahul crossed 4,000 Test runs, Washington Sundar and Rishabh Pant added handy runs, and Shubman Gill retired hurt with a neck spasm. Ravindra Jadeja made history with 4,000+ runs and 300+ wickets before sparking another South African collapse in their second innings. With the Proteas losing wickets in clusters, Temba Bavuma and Corbin Bosch resume on Day 3 with just three wickets left. Live action begins at 9:30 AM (IST).

LIVE UPDATES

16 Nov 2025, 09:44:10 am IST India Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 1st Test: Shubman Gill Ruled Out Indian captain Shubman Gill has been ruled out of the remainder of the first Test against South Africa after suffering a neck spasm just three balls into his innings on Saturday at Eden Gardens. He did not return to bat and was taken to a Kolkata hospital, where he remains under observation. The BCCI confirmed that Gill will take no further part in the match and will continue to be monitored by the medical team. 🚨 Update 🚨



Captain Shubman Gill had a neck injury on Day 2 of the ongoing Test against South Africa in Kolkata. He was taken to the hospital for examination after the end of day's play.



He is currently under observation in the hospital. He will take no further part in the… pic.twitter.com/o7ozaIECLq — BCCI (@BCCI) November 16, 2025

16 Nov 2025, 09:39:50 am IST India Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 1st Test: Day 3 Underway The action begins! Bavuma and Bosch walk out to start the first session for South Africa, with Axar taking the new ball for India.

16 Nov 2025, 09:34:23 am IST India Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 3: Kolkata Hourly Weather Forecast Today India Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 3: Kolkata Hourly Weather Forecast Today

16 Nov 2025, 09:20:34 am IST India Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 3: Streaming Info The India vs South Africa Test series will stream live on the JioHotstar app and website in India, while the television broadcast will be available on the Star Sports Network.