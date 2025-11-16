India Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 3: Injured Gill Ruled Out As IND Push To Finish SA Innings

India Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 1st Test: Shubman Gill Ruled Out
Indian captain Shubman Gill has been ruled out of the remainder of the first Test against South Africa after suffering a neck spasm just three balls into his innings on Saturday at Eden Gardens. He did not return to bat and was taken to a Kolkata hospital, where he remains under observation.
The BCCI confirmed that Gill will take no further part in the match and will continue to be monitored by the medical team.
India Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 1st Test: Day 3 Underway
The action begins! Bavuma and Bosch walk out to start the first session for South Africa, with Axar taking the new ball for India.
The India vs South Africa Test series will stream live on the JioHotstar app and website in India, while the television broadcast will be available on the Star Sports Network.
