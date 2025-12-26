Chhattisgarh Vs Punjab Live Cricket Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Mayank Verma Brings Up Fifty | CHA 112/3 (22.0)

Chhattisgarh Vs Punjab Live Cricket Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Check the live score and play-by-play updates of the Group C match between Chhattisgarh and Punjab at the Anantam Ground, Jaipur on Friday, December 26

Chhattisgarh Vs Punjab Live Cricket Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26
Representative image of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-25 | Photo: PTI
Good Morning folks. Welcome to our live coverage of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 round 2 Group C match between heavyweights Punjab and Chhattisgarh at the Anantam Ground in Jaipur. Punjab enter this clash with massive momentum following a dominant 51-run victory over Maharashtra. Their star-studded lineup, featuring Abhishek Sharma, Arshdeep Singh and Naman Dhir, look absolutely unstoppable on paper. In contrast, Amandeep Khare’s Chhattisgarh will be eager for a turnaround after suffering a 6-wicket loss to Goa in round 1. Despite a fighting 76 from the skipper, their bowlers had failed to defend 233. An explosive match is on the cards. Follow our live blog for the real-time updates, playing XIs, scores, and more.
LIVE UPDATES

Chhattisgarh Vs Punjab Live Cricket Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: CHA 112/3 (22.0)

Chhattisgarh get a boost as Mayank Verma reaches 52 off 55 balls with seven boundaries, holding one end firmly. Sanjeet Desai falls for 2 off 5, caught by Harpreet Brar, while Amandeep Khare remains unbeaten on 10 off 16, helping steady the innings.

Chhattisgarh Vs Punjab Live Cricket Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: CHA 78/3 (16.2)

Chhattisgarh are trying to find some rhythm, but Punjab’s bowlers are keeping the pressure on. Mayank Verma holds one end, unbeaten on 29 off 37 with four boundaries, while Sanjeet Desai falls cheaply, caught by Harpreet Brar off Krish Bhagat for 2 off 5. Runs are hard to come by, and Chhattisgarh need to steady the ship.

Chhattisgarh Vs Punjab Live Cricket Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Game On | CHA 35/1 (8.1)

Chhattisgarh have an early dent against Punjab. The opening stand doesn’t last long as Aayush Pandey is knocked over by Sukhdeep Bajwa, managing 10 off 16 before the breakthrough arrives.

Anuj Tiwary is still there, just getting started on 5 off 8, with Mayank Verma stepping in alongside him. A cautious phase now as Chhattisgarh look to settle after losing an opener.

Chhattisgarh Vs Punjab Live Cricket Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Playing XIs

Punjab (Playing XI): Prabhsimran Singh(w/c), Harnoor Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Salil Arora, Naman Dhir, Ramandeep Singh, Sukhdeep Bajwa, Harpreet Brar, Gurnoor Brar, Krish Bhagat, Raghu Sharma

Chhattisgarh (Playing XI): Aayush Pandey, Anuj Tiwary, Mayank Verma(w), Sanjeet Desai, Amandeep Khare(c), Vikalp Tiwari, Mohit Raut, Harsh Yadav, Shubham Agarwal, Sourabh Majumdar, Ravi Kiran

Chhattisgarh Vs Punjab Live Cricket Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Toss Update

Punjab have won the toss and opted to bowl first. No Shubman and Abhishek, Prabhsimran to lead Punjab.

Chhattisgarh Vs Punjab Live Cricket Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Gill likely To Open

After sitting out the opener, India captain Shubman Gill is expected to feature in Punjab’s second match of the tournament. Leadership duties, though, are likely to remain with Abhishek Sharma, who should continue to lead the side.

Chhattisgarh Vs Punjab Live Cricket Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Welcome 

A very Good Morning folks. Welcome to our live blog for the Vijay Hazare Trophy match between Chhattisgarh and Punjab. Stay tuned to our live blog for the real-time updates, playing XIs, scores and more.

