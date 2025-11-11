India Vs South Africa, 1st Test, 2025: Venue, Squads, Weather Forecast, Head To Head And More

India and South Africa will play a two-match test series
The series will begin from 14th November
The first match will be in Eden Gardens
The Indian Cricket team’s next assignment is the two-match home test series against the current World Test Champions, South Africa, starting from November 14 at the iconic Eden Gardens. India pipped a depleted West Indies at home by 2-0 in their last test series, whereas South Africa’s spirited performance in their last test helped them level the series against Pakistan by 1-1 at their home.
South Africa’s tour of India consists of two test matches, three ODIs, and five T20Is. South Africa have been one of the most consistent teams in the recent past across all formats. They were the semi-finalists and finalists of the last ODI and T20 World Cups, respectively, before eventually winning the World Test Championship in June earlier this year. Fans could therefore expect a hard-fought series between the two heavyweights of International cricket.
India Vs South Africa 1st Test: Match Details
Match: India vs South Africa, 1st Test
Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Date: November 14
Timings: 9:30 AM, IST
India vs South Africa 1st Test: Pitch Report
Eden Gardens, Kolkata, is one of the few pace-friendly pitches in India that holds something for the bowlers and batters alike. The match against South Africa is India’s first test match in six years at Eden Gardens. The last match at this venue was a pink-ball affair between India and Bangladesh back in 2019.
According to ESPN CricInfo’s report, Cricket Association of Bengal’s President Sourav Ganguly has already stated that the pitch is going to be a sporting one, and there hasn’t been any request from the Indian Cricket Team for a rank turner. Eden Garden’s curator also seconds Ganguly’s comments and said that the wicket is going to play well and could spin in the latter half of the match.
India vs South Africa 1st Test: Weather Conditions
The weather for the 1st test between India and South Africa is expected to be perfectly suited for cricket with the temperature hovering around 28 degrees without any threat of rain.
India vs South Africa 1st Test: Head-to-Head Records
Overall
Matches: 44
India: 16
South Africa: 18
Draw: 10
In India
Matches: 19
India: 11
South Africa: 5
Draw: 3
India vs South 1st Test: Squads
South Africa: Temba Bavuma (C), Zubayr Hamza, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Senuran Muthusamy, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Ryan Rickelton (WK), Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne (WK)
India: Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (WK) (VC), Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep