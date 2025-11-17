India Vs South Africa 1st Test: 5 Key Talking Points From IND's Humiliating 30-Run Loss At Eden Gardens

For larger parts of the Test match, which lasted for only 3 days, India were in a superior position before crashing out on the final day in Kolkata

5 Key Talking Points From INDs Humiliating 30-Run Loss At Eden Gardens
Indian players during a training session ahead of the first Test cricket match between India and South Africa, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
  • India lost to South Africa by 30 runs in the 1st Test at Kolkata

  • It was South Africa's first Test match win on Indian soil after 15 years

  • Check out the 5 key talking points from the match

Team India well and truly suffered one of their most humiliating defeats in a Test match against South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The hosts, who dropped down to 4th in the WTC 2025-27 points table, endured a tough 30-run loss in the 1st of a 2-match Test series.

For larger parts of the Test match, which lasted for only 3 days, India were in a superior position, In fact, at the end of day 2, it seemed as if the hosts will cruise towards a victory by the 2nd session of the following day, but fate had other plans.

After Temba Bavuma's resilient half-century, the only in this 1st Test, South Africa posted a target of 124 runs. It might have looked like a low total on paper, but one must ask the Indian batting line-up as to how easy was it.

None of the batters were able to build the innings or find ways to survive in front of the South African bowling attack, which hugely benefitted from the Eden Gardens surface.

Proteas off-spinner Simon Harmer was the man of the match for picking 8 wickets (4/30 & 4/21) across innings and breaking India's batting spine.

It will be interesting to see how India turn up for the 2nd Test in Guwahati, but before that happens, let's shed light on the 5 key talking points from 1st Test in Kolkata.

Collapse Galore On A Rank Turner

A total of 11 wickets (10 South African and 1 Indian) fell on day 1 itself. In the 1st innings, Bumrah (5/27) and Siraj (2/47) shared 7 wickets between them with Kuldeep (2/36) and Axar (1/21) scalping the remaining 3 wickets.

In the 2nd innings, Keshav Maharaj (1/66) and Simon Harmer (4/30) accounted for 5 Indian wickets while Marco Jansen (3/35) and Corbin Bosch (1/32) shared 4 between them.

The story remained the same in the 3rd and 4th innings as well. Ravindra Jadeja (4/50), Kuldeep Yadav (2/30) and Axar Patel (1/36) combined together to take 7 wickets. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj took just 3 combined.

Then during India's unsuccessful chase of 124, Simon Harmer scalped 4 for 21, Keshav Maharaj registered 2 for 37 and part-time spinner Aiden Markram, too was among the wickets, getting Washington Sundar as his only wicket.

In context, spinners accounted for 22 of the 40 wickets available and that speaks volumes about the batting collapse from both sides.

Proteas Spinners Outshone Indian Counterparts

The South African spinners - Simon Harmer and Keshav Maharaj were far more effective than their Indian counterparts - Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav.

While the Indians took a total of 10 wickets across innings, the Proteas spinners took 12.

Not much difference between the two statistically, but when you look at it from the context of the match, the South Africans proved far more superior as they were able to hold their nerves during a nervy 124-run defence.

As a matter of fact, Proteas off-spinner Simon Harmer registered the 2nd best bowling figures (8/51) by a South African in a Test match in India.

The Indian unit must find a way out to prove more effective, at least on home conditions.

Temba Bavuma Vs Shubman Gill: Captain Vs Captain

Without a doubt, Temba Bavuma won the Captain Vs Captain battle.

It would be a bit unfair to judge Gill, who left the 2nd innings early due to a neck spasm and did not take the field again. However, his absence showcased just how dependent the Indian team is on him.

Temba Bavuma, on the other hand, fought like a true leader. In a surface, where scoring even 30 runs proved very difficult, Bavuma scored an unbeaten 2nd innings half-century after getting out for just 3 runs on the opening day. Many believe that his 55* off 136 balls was perhaps the turning point of the match.

Other than his batting, Temba Bavuma was spot on with his captaincy as well. He took the right decisions at the right time and knew exactly when and how to combine his pacers and spinners together for South Africa's historic win.

Historic Win For South Africa

It was indeed a historic win for Temba Bavuma's South Africa, who won a Test match on Indian soil after 15 long years. Their last red-ball win before the one in Kolkata, came during the 2010 Nagpur Test, where the Rainbow nation won by an innings and 6 runs.

It was also South Africa's 6th Test match win in India and first in Kolkata since 1996 when they won by a whopping margin of 329 runs.

Temba Bavuma's side also handed India their 5th loss out of the 8 Test matches on home soil since 2024.

Surprisingly, from 2011 to 2023, India had lost the same number of matches (5) out of 55 Test matches.

What Next?

The reigning World Test champions will now be aiming to write history once again when they visit Guwahati for the 2nd Test match from November 22 onwards.

Temba Bavuma and co will look to clinch only their 2nd Test series win in India and first since the 1999-2000 tour.

